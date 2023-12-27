Health: how to strengthen healthcare provision in the Lot?

#Health #strengthen #healthcare #provision #Lot

the essentials In its Territorial Health Plan, ARS Occitanie draws up an inventory of needs in the Lot and suggests avenues.

How can we strengthen the healthcare offering in the Lot department in order to better meet the needs of its residents over the next five years? This is the issue described in the 2023-2028 Territorial Health Plan published a few weeks ago by the Occitanie Regional Health Agency (ARS). This document, consisting of nearly eighty pages, takes stock of the health care offering in Lot while outlining six priority objectives to improve the situation. “The health needs of the inhabitants of each of our territories are not the same everywhere. The health offer must adapt to these territorial realities,” explains Didier Jaffre, director general of the Occitanie Regional Health Agency, in his introductory remarks.

The Lot is struggling on several data

This is no surprise: the Lot is an old department, considering its population. 27% of Lotois are over 65 years old, they will be 37% in 2050. A factor which weighs on the territorial health data established by ARS Occitanie. There are in fact 239 active nurses per 100,000 inhabitants, while the French average is 150. As for general practitioners, the statistics are less catastrophic than expected: there are on average 85 practitioners per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 86 throughout France. Note, almost one in two general practitioners is over 60 years old and 10% of Lotois do not have a GP. It is especially on the specialist doctors side that the department suffers: there are only 41 practitioners per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 86 nationwide. A fact to be put in line with another handicap: the territory only has one maternity ward in service, that of Cahors. However, this does not prevent 80% of residents from living less than 45 minutes by car from it.

The six challenges for the next five years

In view of this inventory, the Territorial Health Plan 2023-2028 lists six “commitments to act”, such as: revitalization and adaptation of prevention and health promotion to key ages and living environments ; support for each person to enable them to take control of their health; strengthening access for all to care adapted to health needs across all territories; strengthening the coordination of stakeholders to ensure continuity of care; promotion and guarantee of the quality, safety and relevance of care and support; support for the attractiveness of health professions. “Action programs will concretely set out our operational objectives, both regionally and territorially,” promises Didier Jaffre. The entire report can be viewed free of charge on the website of the Occitanie Regional Health Agency: Prs-occitanie.ars.sante.fr/.