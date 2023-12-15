Health in Geneva: Return of the mask after the outbreak of winter viruses

#Health #Geneva #Return #mask #outbreak #winter #viruses

– Return of the mask after the outbreak of winter viruses

A combination of epidemics puts healthcare settings under pressure. Covid-19 is actively circulating and nine people are admitted to intensive care.

Eight days ago, some 169 patients were hospitalized at the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) with positive Covid (illustrative image).

The spread of Covid-19 is strong and the viral load measured in wastewater is higher than during the last two winters. Eight days ago, some 169 patients were hospitalized at the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) with positive Covid. Since then, the number has stabilized and is even decreasing slightly – 157 people as of December 15. On the other hand, for serious cases, admissions are skyrocketing.

A week ago, three people with positive Covid were treated in intensive care. Against nine this Friday! Including a child. Nicolas de Saussure, spokesperson for the institution, details the profile of the adult patients: two people aged 50 to 60, four aged 60 to 70, one aged 70 to 80 and another aged over 80. Of the 171 patients with positive Covid – five are hospitalized in intermediate care – two thirds are between 70 and 80 years old, he adds.

Half hospitalized because of Covid

What about the child, is he hospitalized because of Covid? “We do not comment on individual situations,” replies the spokesperson. As for the other patients in intensive care, a few weeks ago, most were hospitalized for another condition, with Covid, he indicates. “Today, almost half are there directly because of Covid. They are mostly elderly people with breathing difficulties.”

Last year, the intensive care department received a maximum of seven patients with Covid. How to explain the current peak? Is the majority sub-variant more virulent? “We are not able to answer this question. But two different sub-variants were detected in hospitalized patients.” Had these patients received a booster dose of vaccine? “The vast majority didn’t get one.”

The General Directorate of Health (DGS) reminds that vaccination helps protect vulnerable people against severe forms of Covid-19 and that there is still time to be vaccinated – vaccination is recommended for those over 65, over 16 years old who suffer from chronic illnesses or are immunosuppressed, as well as pregnant women.

So far, the injection has not really appealed to the crowds: 24% of those aged 75 and over have received a booster dose and 14% of those aged 65 to 75. In total, within the Geneva population, 19,706 people were vaccinated.

Conjunction of epidemics

SARS-CoV-2 is not the only one actively circulating. It is joined by other winter respiratory viruses such as RSV – responsible for bronchiolitis in children – rhinoviruses and picornaviruses which cause colds in healthy people and more rarely more serious illnesses in more fragile people, indicates the DGS. Which adds that we are also heading towards the probable start of an influenza A epidemic.

To reduce the risk of contagion within their walls, the HUG reintroduced the wearing of masks on December 14, within all hospital and outpatient care units, including the Emergency Department. Hand disinfection upon entering and leaving the hospital is encouraged. Has the situation reached a worrying level? “The Hospital is very busy, especially in pediatrics,” replies Nicolas de Saussure, “but we are not in an alert situation. We have not reopened units specifically dedicated to Covid.”

The overall epidemiological situation is nevertheless sufficiently worrying for the DGS to issue, this Friday, a recommendation to the attention of all healthcare establishments – including home help organizations, clinics and EMS – in order to reintroduce the mask .

The DGS reminds that wearing a mask remains strongly recommended for anyone with symptoms of respiratory infection, especially when they are in contact with vulnerable people.

