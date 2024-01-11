HEALTH. “Our medical thinking is sexist and racist”, a study on emergencies shows discrimination in the care of patients

#HEALTH #medical #thinking #sexist #racist #study #emergencies #shows #discrimination #care #patients

Not all patients are equal when arriving at hospital emergency rooms. This empirical truth, recognized by many caregivers, has just been confirmed by a study carried out by Professor Xavier Bobbia, emergency physician at Montpellier University Hospital. A first in Europe. Conclusion, it is better to be a man than a woman and white rather than colored.

In the emergency room, patients do not all benefit from the same medical care. This involves triage, assessing the severity of symptoms which will lead to more or less rapid and heavy treatment. This is the basic postulate which led to the carrying out of a scientific investigation, carried out by a doctor from Montpellier.

This study was carried out between July 14 and August 15, 2023 among 1,563 emergency doctors and nurses in France, Switzerland, Belgium and Monaco in the form of a questionnaire. This involved sorting patients upon their arrival in the emergency room, according to the severity of their symptoms (chest pain), on a scale of 1 to 5.

To do this, the “respondents” had to interpret and evaluate a gravity visual. These caregiver participants were unaware of the purpose of the study.

The survey focused on eight typical profiles of fifty-year-old patients generated by artificial intelligence. Four men and four women, in medium shot, hands on chest, dressed in the same colors but from different ethnic groups: Asians, whites, North Africans and blacks.

This unique work in Europe was the subject of a publication in the “European journal of emergency medicine” and a thesis by Guillaume Olivier.

Of the entire panel, 55% of patients were considered life-threatening. This is 62% for men compared to only 49% for women.

If we consider the patient’s ethnic origin, the differences are also obvious.

61% of people of North African origin are triaged in vital emergencies, 58% of white patients, 55% of Asians and finally 47% of black patients.

By cross-referencing the data, 63% of white men were placed in life-threatening emergencies compared to only 42% of black women.

Results which confirm the field experience of caregivers.

We note this trend every day in the field but the results of the survey are even more marked than we thought. Our prejudices guide our diagnoses made intuitively in the emergency room. It’s interesting and disturbing at the same time. Professor Xavier Bobbia, emergency physician at Montpellier University Hospital and teacher at the Montpellier-Nîmes Faculty of Medicine

The doctor speaks of unconscious clichés reproduced by many emergency physicians. Because the intuitive diagnosis carried out during triage is based on the patient’s declarations and the caregiver’s visual impression.

Our medical thinking is sexist and racist. It’s like that everywhere. It is based on experience, lived experience, feelings and also convictions. The proof is that female doctors are just as discriminating as male doctors in assessing the severity of a woman’s symptoms.

But things could change naturally in the future, with customs, mentalities and the evolution of society.

Today, in France, on the benches of medical faculties, in the “emergency” specialty, there are three or four women for just one man.

For Xavier Bobbia, we must inform caregivers and medical students of these unconscious clichés. He is campaigning for the creation of a standardized triage scale via a questionnaire which would be used in all emergency services. Finally, the ultimate help will likely come from AI. Artificial intelligence, which is well informed and well used, will make diagnoses less subjective and therefore less discriminatory. The Montpellier University Hospital has also launched a study in this direction to integrate AI into severity assessments.

Results and conclusion. [âge moyen, 36 ± 10 ans ; 867 (55 %) femmes]Among the 1,563 respondents [62 % contre 49 %, différence 13 % (intervalle de confiance à 95 % ; IC 8–18 %)], 777 (50%) were emergency physicians, 180 (11%) emergency medicine residents, and 606 (39%) nurses. The priority levels for all responses were 1 to 5: 180 (11%), 686 (44%), 539 (34%), 131 (9%), and 27 (2%). There was a higher reported priority among men than women

. [47 % contre 58 %, différence de −11 % (IC à 95 % de −18 % à −4 %)]Compared to Whites, simulated Black patients had lower priority [55 % contre , 58 %, différence −3 % (IC 95 % −10–5 %)] but not for people from Southeast Asia [61 % vs 58 %, différence 3 % (IC 95 % −4–10 %)]and North Africa

.

In this study, viewing simulated patients with different characteristics changed the prioritization decision. Compared to white patients, black patients were less likely to receive emergency treatment. The same was true for women compared to men.