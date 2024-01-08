Health plan begins in Essequibo

#Health #plan #begins #Essequibo

They aim to optimize care with the evaluation and incorporation of the key population.

Courtesy of Bolívar Government Press | More than a thousand people were treated at different points

The Government initiated a health action plan within the Essequibo territory, for the prevention, protection and increase of the quality of life of the Venezuelan population.

Starting from Tumeremo, administrative capital of Guayana Esequiba, the team from the Ministry of Health and the Institute of Public Health of the Bolívar state (ISP Bolívar), carried out the operation.

During the activation of the plan, the health component was mobilized by land and river to assist the communities, highlighting the participation and support of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (Fanb).

The work plan aims to optimize care with the evaluation and incorporation of the key population.

As a first point of development, Dr. Manuel Maurera, sole Health authority and president of the state Public Health Institute, explained that they provided health services to the point and circle of the BMS San José de Anacoco community.

Medical personnel from the ISP Bolívar and the Bolívar Social Foundation carried out the health day, where a total of 840 people received medical attention and immunization; and services of the National Humanized Childbirth and Breastfeeding Plan.

He added that through the approach for promotion and action against malaria, applied throughout the entity, they toured the houses of the communities with an approach for the control and eradication of the vector.

At the same time, they carried out early detection and timely treatment of other types of chronic conditions.

Attention to the Fanb

As part of the care for the Venezuelan military component, the medical team provided specialized assistance with immunization, antimalarial treatment and supply of medications at the Tumeremo airport.

The Fanb’s Combat Rapid Reaction Units also received medical attention in the communities of El Candado, El Bochinche, Hoja de Lata II and Anacoco, on Essequibo soil.

Vicente Rojas, mayor of the Sifontes municipality, joined the approach with a health day in the native community of San José de Venamo, in which they treated more than 70 patients, including men, women and children.

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:

We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here: