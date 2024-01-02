Health. Plant-based food supplements: what precautions?

#Health #Plantbased #food #supplements #precautions

Taking food supplements, even if they are composed of plants, is not trivial. As the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) points out: “the simple mention of the presence of plants in food supplements can sometimes be falsely reassuring”.

Even though “food supplements that contain plants (…) are most often consumed without seeking advice from a doctor,” notes the consumer association Que Choisir. “In addition, the instructions are generally succinct, in any case much less detailed than those for medications. And the marketing is done without prior risk assessment. »

What risks?

However, “certain plants may present a risk under certain conditions of use, depending on the type of plant extracts or the sensitivity of particular populations, such as pregnant women or children,” indicates ANSES. And to cite as an example of adverse effects “severe allergies or potentially fatal liver damage.” »

What plants to watch out for?

For example, certain supplements based on rhubarb root, supposed to facilitate intestinal transit, are contraindicated for pregnant or breastfeeding women. And products made from willow bark, supposed to relieve pain, have the same contraindications as aspirin (risk of ulcers, blood clotting disorders, liver and kidney diseases, etc.).

Important recommendations

This is why, in order to limit the risks induced by the consumption of food supplements, follow this advice from ANSES: