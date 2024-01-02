Health. Plant-based food supplements: what precautions?

#Health #Plantbased #food #supplements #precautions

Taking food supplements, even if they are composed of plants, is not trivial. As the National Agency for Food, Environmental and Occupational Health Safety (ANSES) points out: “the simple mention of the presence of plants in food supplements can sometimes be falsely reassuring”.

Even though “food supplements that contain plants (…) are most often consumed without seeking advice from a doctor,” notes the consumer association Que Choisir. “In addition, the instructions are generally succinct, in any case much less detailed than those for medications. And the marketing is done without prior risk assessment. »

What risks?

However, “certain plants may present a risk under certain conditions of use, depending on the type of plant extracts or the sensitivity of particular populations, such as pregnant women or children,” indicates ANSES. And to cite as an example of adverse effects “severe allergies or potentially fatal liver damage.” »

What plants to watch out for?

For example, certain supplements based on rhubarb root, supposed to facilitate intestinal transit, are contraindicated for pregnant or breastfeeding women. And products made from willow bark, supposed to relieve pain, have the same contraindications as aspirin (risk of ulcers, blood clotting disorders, liver and kidney diseases, etc.).

Important recommendations

This is why, in order to limit the risks induced by the consumption of food supplements, follow this advice from ANSES:

  • Seek advice from a healthcare professional;
  • Avoid prolonged, repeated or multiple doses;
  • Respect the conditions of employment;
  • Be vigilant about products presented as miraculous;
  • Favor products sold in the best controlled channels.
Also Read:  «Sacrifices and low salaries, the lab coat is no longer attractive. We doctors forgotten after Covid"- Corriere.it

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The police are looking for Lauri, who disappeared on New Year’s Eve; last seen in guest house “Pēterstraupes”
The police are looking for Lauri, who disappeared on New Year’s Eve; last seen in guest house “Pēterstraupes”
Posted on
Scientists who studied the treasures found in Europe revealed what was hidden behind the primitive image of the Vikings: the demand for precious metals was high
Scientists who studied the treasures found in Europe revealed what was hidden behind the primitive image of the Vikings: the demand for precious metals was high
Posted on
Adam Glapiński before the State Tribunal? We know what would happen to the rating
Adam Glapiński before the State Tribunal? We know what would happen to the rating
Posted on
This new Microsoft Teams feature can make your work communications easier in 2024 – BisnisUpdate.com
This new Microsoft Teams feature can make your work communications easier in 2024 – BisnisUpdate.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News