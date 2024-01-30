Health Predicts dengue epidemic in April in Uberaba

#Health #Predicts #dengue #epidemic #April #Uberaba

A new dengue epidemic could be confirmed in April. Information was provided by the municipal secretary of Health, Valdilene Rocha, in an interview with Rádio JM this Monday. However, Val said that several actions are already being taken to try to stop the rise of dengue fever. Furthermore, she assured that the municipality is prepared in case an explosion of cases is confirmed here. For now, the number of notifications for suspected dengue and Chikungunya is in the range of 400, but could increase, considering that the rains arrived late this year and are more spaced out. Health is monitoring the numbers daily. If this expectation is indeed confirmed, dengue could disrupt the two major events scheduled for the same time, which are the announcement of Unesco’s approval for the Terra de Gigantes Geopark and ExpoZebu…

At least for now, Uberaba has not recorded cases of zika virus. But Chikungunya yes.

One of the measures, even announced last week by Mayor Elisa, is the task force involving teams from several departments and even Tiro de Guerra personnel to carry out a real sweep of neighborhoods with high rates of infestation of the transmitting mosquito. Residencial 2000, for example, should be the first to benefit from the work of this collective effort, which is scheduled for February 3rd. On the 24th of next month, the task force’s work will also go to the Abadia and Vila Olímpica neighborhoods. In addition to collecting debris, staff will inspect homes’ backyards and advise people on precautions to prevent the spread of mosquitoes. Interestingly, every year Uberaba goes through this same situation with dengue, and people continue to neglect preventive measures…

In addition to the cleaning and guidance effort, secretary Valdilene Rocha highlighted that this time the Municipality came forward and has already concluded the tender for the purchase of medicines, such as serum and dipyrone, as well as equipment. Selection processes are also ready and, if necessary, the Secretariat will call doctors, nursing technicians and nurses. New endemic agents, in turn, may be hired to reinforce the team of 282 currently on the streets.

The Dengue Center will be set up in the building where the Provisional UPA operated until last night. According to Val, that space will be adapted for hydration of dengue patients, if there is a new epidemic.

Although tenders for the purchase of vehicles, medicines, etc. have already been launched, SAMU Regional is still homeless. The initial idea was to build the headquarters next to UPA Mirante, but so far this work has not gotten off the ground. This Thursday, secretary Valdilene Rocha will meet with the regional director of Health, Ana Maria Bernardes, to discuss a location that can house the Regional Samu until its own headquarters is ready. One of the alternatives is the Fire Department building, on Avenida da Saudade.

By the way, DER-MG continues to occupy part of the property on Avenida da Saudade, limiting the space for the Fire Department to concentrate all its services in that location.

After councilor Caio Godoi complained about City Hall’s delay in releasing payment for his amendments, the money was finally released. The list of entities covered by councilors’ amendments was published this week in Porta Voz. It draws attention to the fact that the Daniel Franco Institute was considered by councilor Prof. Wander with R$400 thousand. This amount is exactly double what the councilors allocated to the Hélio Angotti Hospital to assist needy patients undergoing cancer treatment… It also exceeds the total number of amendments allocated to APAE, which welcomes hundreds of people with disabilities.

With extreme difficulties in maintaining their NGOs, councilors Alessandra Piagem and Denise Max, activists for the animal cause, had no doubts about considering their institutions. Alessandra allocated R$300,000 to her Abrigo dos Anjos and counted on the help of colleagues for another R$50,000. Denise, in turn, allocated R$390 thousand and had two more amendments, from councilors Samuel and Anderson, increasing the amount to R$425 thousand. Denise also awarded R$70,000 to the PMU Zoonoses Department.

Councilor Cabo Diego allocated R$30,000 for the construction of bathrooms in the Quartel square, a more than necessary work. However, it is necessary to establish responsibility for the cleaning and maintenance of these bathrooms.

By the way, Corporal Diego also allocated R$100,000 for the construction of the new kennel for the 8th Military Firefighter Battalion.

The discreet councilor Baltazar Silvério, or Baltazar da Farmácia, allocated R$300,000 to the Pedro Silvério social project he created, while for the traditional Asilo São Vicente he only allocated R$20,000.

For those who don’t know, the Pedro Silvério social project was created on 12/05/2022, with its main activity being the “defense of social rights”, according to the Federal Revenue,

Former Spiritist Sanatorium, now Maria Modesto Institute and under the administration of Uniube, will receive more than R$500,000 in parliamentary amendments. Of this amount, the largest portions are being allocated by councilors Caio Godoi, Denise and Alessandra. The equally needy help Institute for the Blind will receive R$490,000.

Municipal Agribusiness Secretariat will distribute 240 biodigesters obtained from the federal government. A priority, according to Secretary Aguinaldo Silva, is to include small producers in the rural communities of Santa Fé and São Basílio. The survey and selection of those who will benefit are being carried out by deputy Ildeu Menezes, who has been personally visiting rural properties to determine the real needs of each one.

The backhoe that Sagri got from the federal government should arrive at any moment, too. It will join the municipality’s fleet of agricultural machinery and equipment.

