HEALTH. – Quack nurses abound

The new president (right) and the former president of ONIM, the day before yesterday during the handover

Worrying. The order of nurses reported a very critical state of the health situation in almost the entire Big Island, during the handover between the old and the new president of the office of the National Order of Nurses of Madagascar (ONIM) , at Befelatanana Hospital, the day before yesterday. An opportunity for them to show the public the important tasks during this mandate of the new administrations. Cleaning up the nursing work environment is among the first tasks to be accomplished, since there is a surplus of imposters at the moment.

“We don’t have an exact number, but they are in excess, given the factors of this problem which continue to present themselves. We can even see it in rural areas,” explains the new president of ONIM, Jean Aimée Botosera, alias John Love. These people will be closely searched and sanctioned, according to the president’s press release. This situation has a major impact on everyone’s health, and this is one of the reasons for this massive research. There is also the deterioration of the work of nurses.

Normalisation

“People who live in rural areas say they know how to give injections and patients come to them. However, they may not even know the illness from which the person suffers, thus causing an even more serious problem for the patient,” declared the president of ONIM. Harmful facts both for those who claim to be nurses and for those who are sick. All must be sought.

In addition to research and possible sanctions for all these people, education and training also contribute to the normalization of this world of work. “There are already many private training centers linked to nursing that do not follow the established system. There are those who train students who do not even have a baccalaureate diploma,” added this president. There are many legal training institutes, but this order also requires that an evaluation competition be held before accepting students.

There are many nurses today but only a few of them are members of the ONIM. “There are only 17,000 people included in the ONIM. There are still 45,000 people wandering around, including the charlatans,” concluded Jean Aimée Botosera.

Miora Raharisolo