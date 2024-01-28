Health reviews several guidelines to protect children from psychological trauma

#Health #reviews #guidelines #protect #children #psychological #trauma

Sunday 28/January/2024 – 02:03 AM

The Ministry of Health and Population reviewed guidelines for parents in an awareness publication on its official page on the social networking site Facebook, regarding the necessity of protecting children from psychological trauma.

Health and Population explained that protecting children from psychological trauma contributes to reducing their exposure to psychological disorders throughout their lives.

The Ministry of Health added, ways that parents can resort to protecting their children, by using the first electronic platform in Egypt for psychological consultations, or by calling the hotline 16328, to request assistance from mental health doctors.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also participated in its awareness-raising role, by presenting some of the common causes of psychological trauma in children, and how to treat them.

It includes the following:-

  • Physical, sexual or emotional abuse.
  • Being a victim or witness to violence or crime.
  • Serious illness or death of a family member or close friend.
  • Natural or man-made disasters.
  • Severe car accidents

How to treat it

Saudi Health stated that the first step of treatment is the necessity of seeing a specialist doctor, especially if the child is still facing problems about 4 weeks after the traumatic experience, or if the symptoms are particularly disturbing.

In this regard, the doctor evaluates and diagnoses post-traumatic stress disorder, as a specific event must have caused the symptoms to appear. The child may not want to talk about the event.

Also Read:  155,000 fewer doses than in 2022

The goal of this step is to make the child feel safe, thus obtain support from parents, friends, and school, and reduce the chance of another traumatic event occurring to the greatest extent possible.

Psychotherapy can be conducted, through which the child can talk, draw, play, or write about the stressful event with the child, family, or group. Behavioral therapy helps children learn to change thoughts and feelings by first changing behavior to reduce fear or anxiety. Medications can also be used to reduce symptoms, but this is the last resort in treatment.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tarab’s resort has no idea what to do with the problem bears. The only thing that is certain is that they want to put the shootings in the hands of hunters (interview)
Tarab’s resort has no idea what to do with the problem bears. The only thing that is certain is that they want to put the shootings in the hands of hunters (interview)
Posted on
The Romanian with no medical education who made a lot of money using the dentist’s chair of his mentally ill wife
The Romanian with no medical education who made a lot of money using the dentist’s chair of his mentally ill wife
Posted on
Australian sprint sensation Torrie Lewis country’s fastest woman ever after setting new 100m record
Australian sprint sensation Torrie Lewis country’s fastest woman ever after setting new 100m record
Posted on
Health reviews several guidelines to protect children from psychological trauma
Health reviews several guidelines to protect children from psychological trauma
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News