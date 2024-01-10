Health Sector applies 106 thousand 90 vaccines against seasonal influenza – El Sol de Salamanca

#Health #Sector #applies #thousand #vaccines #seasonal #influenza #Sol #Salamanca

So far this winter season, 79.1% of the biological against influenza has been applied, in the six municipalities that comprise Sanitary Jurisdiction V, in this sense it was reported that there are still 27,910 doses, to prevent complications in respiratory tract associated with low temperatures; According to the Ministry of Health in the municipalities of Salamanca, Yuriria, Valle de Santiago, Jaral del Progreso, Moroleón and Uriangato, until December 2023 there was a record of accumulated care of 77,490 patients for respiratory diseases.

For inoculation, there are more than 90 itinerant brigades, which are applying the biological to the vulnerable population, whose campaign is expected to end at the end of March; In this sense, adults over 60 years of age have been given the “pneumococcal polysaccharide,” a vaccine that prevents pneumococcal diseases, and vaccination schedules that include other types of biologicals are even being considered.

Through a statement, the Guanajuato Health System reported that a total of 134 thousand doses were allocated to the corresponding municipalities of Health Jurisdiction V Salamanca, of which 106 thousand 90 vaccines have been applied so far. In stock there are 27,910 doses distributed as follows: Jaral del Progreso two thousand, Moroleón four thousand 860, Salamanca six thousand 900, Uriangato four thousand 700, Valle de Santiago five thousand and Yuriria four thousand 450.

In this winter season, the at-risk population (adults over 60 years of age, children under five years of age, pregnant women and people with chronic degenerative diseases) has been given the vaccine to prevent seasonal influenza disease.

It was also announced that the application of this biological prevents health complications for people who may contract seasonal influenza disease, as well as the strong symptoms related to it. Therefore, it is important that if there is still an unvaccinated population that belongs to the aforementioned vulnerable groups, they go to the nearest health unit to receive their dose.