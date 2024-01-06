Health sector provides free vaccines against Influenza, Covid-19 and HPV

#Health #sector #free #vaccines #Influenza #Covid19 #HPV

TLAXCALA, Tlax., January 5, 2024.- In order to prevent diseases among the population, the Tlaxcala Health Sector provides the population with free vaccines against Influenza, Covid-19 and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in the Health Centers or IMSS-Wellbeing Medical Units of the state.

The State Head of Universal Vaccination of the Health Sector, Lucero González Vivanco, said that the doses are applied starting at 8:00 a.m. in the Medical Units where HPV vaccine is available for girls and adolescents between 11 and 13 years of age. schooled and unschooled, as well as cisgender and transgenic women from 11 to 49 years old who live with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

He explained that the vaccine that protects the health of girls and women prevents cervical cancer in adults, which is why it is important for parents to have their daughters vaccinated with this biological that has no cost.

He also mentioned that the biological against seasonal influenza is aimed at girls and boys from six to 59 months of age, adults over 60 years of age, pregnant women and the population from 5 to 59 years of age with comorbidities such as congenital heart or lung diseases, diabetes, obesity. , chronic lung and cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, cancer and people with HIV.

He specified that it prevents major effects on the health of the population in the winter season, mainly vulnerable groups such as older adults, pregnant women and children under five years of age.

In addition, González Vivanco invited the population over 18 years of age to go to the IMSS-Wellness Medical Units to receive the booster doses they require against Covid-19 to protect their health and, in the event of any contagion, avoid suffering serious effects.

Therefore, the Health Sector called on the population who are in any of the risk groups to come and receive their respective vaccine, which is universal and free.