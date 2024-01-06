Health sector provides free vaccines against Influenza, Covid-19 and HPV

#Health #sector #free #vaccines #Influenza #Covid19 #HPV

Editorial/Quadratín Tlaxcala

TLAXCALA, Tlax., January 5, 2024.- In order to prevent diseases among the population, the Tlaxcala Health Sector provides the population with free vaccines against Influenza, Covid-19 and the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) in the Health Centers or IMSS-Wellbeing Medical Units of the state.

The State Head of Universal Vaccination of the Health Sector, Lucero González Vivanco, said that the doses are applied starting at 8:00 a.m. in the Medical Units where HPV vaccine is available for girls and adolescents between 11 and 13 years of age. schooled and unschooled, as well as cisgender and transgenic women from 11 to 49 years old who live with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

He explained that the vaccine that protects the health of girls and women prevents cervical cancer in adults, which is why it is important for parents to have their daughters vaccinated with this biological that has no cost.

He also mentioned that the biological against seasonal influenza is aimed at girls and boys from six to 59 months of age, adults over 60 years of age, pregnant women and the population from 5 to 59 years of age with comorbidities such as congenital heart or lung diseases, diabetes, obesity. , chronic lung and cardiovascular disease, kidney failure, cancer and people with HIV.

He specified that it prevents major effects on the health of the population in the winter season, mainly vulnerable groups such as older adults, pregnant women and children under five years of age.

Also Read:  Influenza, RSV and Covid19 variant fills family doctors and hospitals -

In addition, González Vivanco invited the population over 18 years of age to go to the IMSS-Wellness Medical Units to receive the booster doses they require against Covid-19 to protect their health and, in the event of any contagion, avoid suffering serious effects.

Therefore, the Health Sector called on the population who are in any of the risk groups to come and receive their respective vaccine, which is universal and free.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

What you need to know to bring your dog almost anywhere
What you need to know to bring your dog almost anywhere
Posted on
Putin’s re-election show and alternative candidates: what to expect from the presidential “election” in Russia?
Putin’s re-election show and alternative candidates: what to expect from the presidential “election” in Russia?
Posted on
Bolivia, a load of over 8 tons of cocaine seized – Breaking news
Bolivia, a load of over 8 tons of cocaine seized – Breaking news
Posted on
The colors of Neptune and Uranus are much more similar than expected
The colors of Neptune and Uranus are much more similar than expected
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News