Health sector works in precarious conditions

The president of the College of Nurses points out that there continues to be a lack of supplies in hospitals and many times patients cannot afford them.

A few hours before the end of 2023, the conditions in which the health sector works remain quite precarious.

Maritza Moreno, president of the College of Nurses of the Caroní municipality, points out that there are many deficiencies for patients who are in these institutions. Among them she mentions X-rays, laboratories, medications and supplies.

“Patients have to pay for all of this to be able to find the recovery they are looking for within health institutions and the most tremendous thing is that they are very expensive, they are handled in dollars and many cannot afford it,” he comments.

As for the infrastructure, he mentions that they remain the same, despite the fact that minimal efforts have been made to give the appearance that they have improvements.

He highlights that basic terms, such as providing food to a hospitalized patient, is also not what it should be, since many do not have anything to eat except for what is shared by different NGOs or churches that bring food.

“It is very sad that in a country that has resources for patients to have quality care, they are not given it,” he laments.

Remember that in the month of December a lot of money was invested in the decoration of different areas, while in the hospitals “there is not even a 0.9 solution.”

Expectations

By 2024, health sector workers hope that the conditions of hospital centers will really be taken into account and improved.

“What is the point of having a doctor or a nurse within an institution if they have no way of caring for patients?” highlights Moreno.

The president of the College of Nurses emphasizes that they have not received a salary increase for quite some time, and they aspire for professionals to be allowed to earn a decent income.

It ensures that they deserve to cover their basic needs, since they also face illnesses or problems and cannot afford different basic expenses.

“May 2024 be a year where health sector workers can say that we are earning what we deserve, what we prepare for, and to be able to provide quality service,” he says.

