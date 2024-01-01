Health: Shipments of vaccines for childhood diseases enter Gaza

#Health #Shipments #vaccines #childhood #diseases #enter #Gaza

The vaccines acquired are against polio, measles, mumps and some routine ones, it is estimated that they are enough to cover a period ranging between eight and 14 months.

Shipments of vaccines for childhood diseases such as polio or measles began to enter Gaza on Monday from the Rafah crossing with Egypt, reported the Minister of Health of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), Mai al Kalia.

The vaccines, acquired on the one hand by the ANP Government – without direct control over Gaza and with limited power in the West Bank – and also donated by Unicef, “began to enter the Strip” taking advantage of the use of “the cold chain located on Egyptian territory to preserve the vaccines until they arrive in Gaza,” Al Kalia said.

According to him, once in Gaza, these will be used according to “international standards for the conservation of vaccines” and through the supervision of Unicef, something key given the growing spread of epidemics – especially among children – that Gaza suffers.

There are vaccines against polio, measles, mumps and also “other routine” ones to be administered to childrenand Health expects that they will be “sufficient for a period ranging between eight and 14 months.”

Infections and contagious diseases are spreading greatly within the Strip due to warthe precarious conditions in which some 1.9 million internally displaced Gazans are crowded – 85% of the population – and the lack of food, water, medicine, basic materials or fuel in the face of the Israeli siege, which allows access to aid humanitarian rather in dribs and drabs.

Many of the hospitals in the enclave are out of service due to lack of electricity, and those that function do so at a minimum, a situation that contributes to the spread of contagious diseases.

Two days ago, Devi Sridhar, professor in Global Public Health at the University of Edinburgh, warned that a quarter of Gaza’s population could die within a year due to outbreaks of infections.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported that about 180,000 Gazans suffer from respiratory tract infections, there are more than 136,000 cases of diarrhea – half in children under five years of age -, about 55,400 cases of lice and scabies, more than 5,300 cases of chickenpox, 42,000 cases of skin rash and 126 cases of meningitis.

The day before yesterday, he FORCES -Israeli body for the coordination of civil affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory- announced that it allowed coordination with Unicef ​​for the entry of tens of thousands of doses of vaccines to Gaza to prevent polio, tuberculosis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis or meningitis.

CT