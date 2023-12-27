Health warns of the resurgence of flu and Covid and the Board calls to vaccinate the…

#Health #warns #resurgence #flu #Covid #Board #calls #vaccinate #the..

Las health alerts are going off again due to the important and serious rebound in Covid and flu infections that is happening this Christmas. The situation is so worrying that the Ministry of Health has already published recommendations to prevent contagion.

The overall increase is 37.17%. And it asks that hand hygiene be extreme, that the nose and mouth be covered when coughing or sneezing, and that a mask be used in case of symptoms compatible with a respiratory infection. It is also advisable to use disposable tissues and follow vaccination guidelines.

The incidence rate of acute respiratory diseases in Spain in Primary Care stands at 739.9 per 100,000 inhabitants. A week ago it was 539.4. Flu, Covid and syncytial virus keep a health system in suspense that is beginning to burst at the seams.

Vaccinations in health centers

That’s why The College of Physicians of Huelva recommends vaccination in children and especially in the group of less than 5 years before the flu peak expected in January and remember that, in addition to today’s timeless vaccination campaign, you can make an appointment to inoculate the vaccine at health centers, explains the head of the Pediatrics service at the Juan Ramón Jiménez University Hospital in Huelva, David Mora.

Why is vaccination important for children between six months and four years and 11 months?

For three reasons, firstly because children up to 5 years old are those with the highest infection rate among minors. Currently, pediatric consultations are already seeing cases of flu.

In addition, they are the second most admitted age group to hospitals after those over 65 years of age.

And finally, to avoid transmission to other children and adults, on dates when many contacts between families, friends and recreational activities in closed environments due to weather. Currently, epidemiology indicates that in Andalusia a peak of the disease is expected in the first or second week of January.

The vaccine protects the minor, causing them to have antibodies against the flu virus, that is, the children’s defenses are prepared to fight the virus and the flu either does not develop or manifests itself in an attenuated form. In this way, the complications that the flu can cause are avoided, which each year means not only admissions to pediatric wards but also to ICUs.

The flu vaccine is safe, there has been extensive experience with it for years, and it has been shown to have no major side effects. Last year was the first in which a campaign for minors was launched in Huelva and Andalusia, which was a success.

Covid vaccination

Call from the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs, through the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Regulation and the Andalusian Health Service, has activated precisely today 28 points in the province of Huelva -309 in the whole of Andalusia- to vaccinate minors between six months and 4 years and 11 months against the flu. This measure joins the walk-in campaigns launched since December 12 for the vulnerable adult population.

Vaccination campaign

All information about the hours and location of the points enabled in Andalusia can be consulted through this link:

Health and Consumer Affairs insist on the importance of vaccination before the arrival of the peak of respiratory virus infections, which is expected after the Christmas holidays. “The childhood flu vaccine is an efficient and safe tool that prevents serious illness and hospitalization,” they point out.

As of today, a total of 106,234 Andalusian children aged 6 to 59 months have been vaccinated against influenza since the 2023-2024 campaign began on October 16, which indicates coverage of 38%.

In this sense, the health authorities make a new appeal to parents and guardians of the almost 174,000 children between these ages who have not yet been vaccinated so that they can go tomorrow to the authorized health centers in order to protect them from the virus.

Likewise, they emphasize that Children under 5 years of age are the ones who suffer the most cases of flu each winter, and they are the second age group that has the most hospital admissions due to complications derived from the flu, after those over 80 years of age.

“We must keep in mind that the flu can also be serious in childhood, especially in children under 5 years of age,” they add.

The annual vaccination of all children aged 6 to 59 months began in Andalusia in the 2022-23 campaign, and it was observed that those who were vaccinated had 70% fewer hospital admissions due to flu complications.

Los Children under 6 months cannot be vaccinated against influenza, but they can be protected by vaccinating the mother during pregnancy. Therefore, Health and Consumer Affairs, in the same way, calls on pregnant women to protect themselves against the virus, at the same time as their baby.

On the other hand, the rest of the people included in the target groups to be vaccinated against flu and Covid-19 can make an appointment through the Salud Responde application or by telephone, ClicSalud+ or at their health center.

Regarding the coverage of the 2022-2023 anti-flu campaign, in Andalusia more than 70% of those over 65 years of age were vaccinated; 46% in the child population from 6 to 59 months, being the first time that they were included in the systematic vaccination; 81.3% in pregnant women, and 50.6% in health and social health professionals.

Specifically, from October 3, 2022 to the end of April 2023, 1,953,383 doses were administered, which is 206,662 more than the 2021-2022 campaign, so it has been the year in which the most flu doses were administered in the history of Andalusia.

More information about the 2023-2024 vaccination campaign:

