Healthy techniques to improve stress

At some point in our lives, we have all felt stressed. However, it is important to recognize that stress sustained over several weeks can have a negative impact on our health. Therefore, it is essential to learn to manage it in a healthy way.

According to the specialized portal Medline Plus, the first step to manage stress is to identify the signs that indicate its presence in our lives, since each person experiences stress differently, so it is important to pay attention to the signs. that our body sends us, such as irritability, difficulty sleeping, headaches or an upset stomach.

Unhealthy behaviors to reduce stress

First of all, it is advisable to identify the situations that generate stress, known as tensions. These can be of a personal nature, such as family, work, economic or health problems. Knowing the origin of our stress will allow us to devise strategies to deal with it effectively.

In times of stress, it is common to resort to unhealthy behaviors to seek relaxation, such as sleeping too much or not getting enough sleep. However, it is essential to look for healthy alternatives to reduce stress and not harm our health.

Recommendations to reduce stress levels

  • Recognize that there are things we cannot change and learn to let them go.
  • Avoid stressful situations as much as possible.
  • Exercise regularly as it releases feel-good chemicals in the brain and helps channel pent-up energy.
  • Change our perspective and adopt a more positive attitude towards challenges.
  • Do activities that we like and help us relax.
  • Learn relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation, yoga or tai chi.
  • Maintain connections with our loved ones and enjoy social moments.
  • Get enough sleep for mental clarity and energy.
  • Maintain a healthy diet, rich in nutritious foods.
  • Learn to set limits and say “no” when necessary.
If you feel like you can’t handle stress on your own, it is advisable to seek professional help. Seeing your healthcare provider or seeing a therapist or counselor can be helpful in finding different coping strategies. Additionally, joining a support group may also be beneficial, depending on the cause of your stress.

In short, it is necessary to recognize the presence of stress in our lives and learn to manage it in a healthy way. By following these recommendations, we can improve our health and well-being, and reduce the negative impact of stress on our daily lives.

