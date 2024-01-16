Hearing health affects mental well-being

#Hearing #health #affects #mental #wellbeing

Often underappreciated compared to other aspects of our well-being, hearing health plays a critical role in our overall quality of life. Beyond the ability to hear sounds and communicate efficiently, this sense has profound ramifications on our mental health.

Hearing is one of the primary senses and plays a crucial role in our interaction with the world. From the ability to communicate with others to enjoying music, the sounds of nature and everyday conversations, hearing is part of daily experiences and when compromised, this vital aspect of our existence resonates with emotions and well-being. mental.

Hearing loss is a common health issue; In Mexico, approximately 2.3 million people suffer from some degree of hearing loss, of which more than 50% are over 60 years old, just over 34% are between 30 and 59 years old.

“One of the most notable effects when there is hearing loss is social isolation; “People who have hearing impairment find it difficult to participate in group conversations or follow discussions, which leads to a feeling of exclusion,” says Catalina Bulla, an audiologist specialist at GAES Mexico. “In addition, it has an impact on stress, anxiety and depression, directly affecting mental well-being,” she adds.

Stress as a result of hearing loss

Living with hearing loss requires extra effort to understand and communicate in noisy environments. The mental fatigue that arises from this double task can contribute to chronic stress.

The stress associated with constantly adapting to listening situations can lead to emotional exhaustion, directly impacting the ability to cope with daily challenges, which can aggravate pre-existing mental health issues.

Its relationship with dementia

Presbycusis, an age-related decrease in hearing, is very common, affecting up to 40% of the population over 65 years of age. In the study ‘Hard hearing loss and cognitive impairment in older adults’ they observed a higher prevalence, both in the healthy population (94%) and in patients with dementia (90%). Additionally, another study describes that up to 9% of cases of cognitive impairment are related to hearing loss.

Lack of sound stimulation may contribute to cognitive degeneration by reducing brain activity associated with interpreting sounds. This link underscores the importance of addressing hearing problems for their immediate impact on quality of life, and also for their potential role in long-term mental health.

The well-being of the listening sense deserves early attention to detect and address any decline in a timely manner. Today’s technology, such as amplifiers and other hearing devices, has advanced significantly, providing effective and discreet solutions that lessen negative impacts on mental health.

“By prioritizing hearing health through prevention, early detection and appropriate treatment, we can improve people’s immediate quality of life, as well as protect and promote their long-term mental well-being,” concludes the audiologist.

