Hearing loss increases risk of dementia

Hearing loss increases risk dementia

Researchers from the University of Southern Denmark have in fact studied clinical data from more than 570,000 patients. Their results show that people with hearing loss have a higher risk (13%) of developing dementia than those with normal hearing. And the more severe the hearing problems, the higher the risk. Two reasons are thus put forward: progressive deafness would be synonymous with isolation. The brain would compensate for this hearing decline to the detriment of other cognitive functions.

On the other hand – and this is the good news – becoming aware of the problem is a first step towards prevention. While the risk of developing dementia was 20% higher in people not wearing hearing aids, it was “only” 6% when the person was fitted. “This suggests that wearing a hearing aid may prevent or delay the development of dementia,” the authors explain.

We still need to make some people accept their deafness. In France, in fact, hearing loss remains a taboo. “Being fitted, still for some, makes you old and remains psychologically difficult,” explains the JNA association.

