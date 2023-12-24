Heartbreaking murder of a girl, at the hands of her father, occurred in El Retiro; the man took his life

The vile murder of a seven-year-old minor in El Retiro, at the hands of her own father, causes consternation in Eastern Antioquia.

The heartbreaking event occurred this Saturday, December 23 in El Retiro.

    • The girl Luciana Bedoya Franco was murdered by her father, whose personal data are to be specified.

    According to information from the authorities, after killing his little daughter, the man committed suicide.

    Regarding this macabre event, it should be noted, there is a precedent for the disappearance of the girl, in the company of his father, on November 27, 2022. That day, after the disappearance was reported, both were found in a commercial establishment in Cocorná.

    News in development.

