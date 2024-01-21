Heartbroken, wife cheats on co-worker, husband puts up banner in front of office, career is destroyed

#Heartbroken #wife #cheats #coworker #husband #puts #banner #front #office #career #destroyed

TRIBUN-MEDAN.com – Hurt by wife cheating on her co-worker, husband scribbling on the car in front of the office.

This also destroyed the careers of his wife and her lover.

A man was hurt when he caught his wife cheating on him with a coworker.

Husband catches his wife cheating.

He also acted recklessly right in front of the office where his wife worked.

Pasted writing on the car about his wife’s infidelity.

Quoted from Sanook, Saturday (21/1/2024), a photo taken in front of an office in Shenzhen went viral.

A man stuck a big red sign on his car with a message written on it.

He condemned the company’s employees for secretly having an affair at work.

These photos were shared on Weibo by an angry husband.

Here’s the message on the car:

Wife is embarrassed to be caught cheating

“A young engineer surnamed Chen was secretly having an affair with my wife.

“Both work at the same place,” he wrote.

He did this to announce to the world about the cheating partner.

Netizens also dug up the photo of this wife and shared it again on weibo and found that she was a beautiful looking woman with a good figure.

