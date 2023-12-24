Heating and savings: find out how they succeed in Northern European countries

#Heating #savings #find #succeed #Northern #European #countries

Not everyone implements the same energy saving strategies. This is how they succeed in Northern European countries

The energy issue has been a topic that has been on the table for a couple of years now. Due to the war in Ukraine and the subsequent increases in energy costs, in fact, the concern about bills is increasingly high.

Northern European countries also have to fight the energy crisis – Ilciriaco.it

This is why there are many families who are looking for increasingly innovative methods to consume less and have less energy waste. But this is not just an Italian problem. Even other countries, such as those of Northern Europethey worked hard to fight the expensive energy. Here are some virtuous examples.

Innovative solutions

It is no mystery at all that the countries of Northern Europe are among the most developed in the old continent. In fact, thanks to incredible technological innovations and political and economic foresight, there have been numerous effective solutions from an energy perspective. In Northern European countries, for example, there is widespread use of heat pumps. Norway and Sweden, in fact, were among the first countries on the continent to have widely installed these efficient and very useful devices for heating the home.

There are many sources of clean energy used by these countries – Ilciriaco.it

However, this is not the only innovation of the most virtuous countries in terms of energy. These have in fact widely embraced the use of clean energy sources, such as solar, geothermal energy or that coming from water and air. In this way, in addition to polluting much less, it is possible to obtain truly significant savings. It is no coincidence, therefore, that Sweden and Norway use gas less and less to heat their homes and structures.

Furthermore, Northern European countries make extensive use of latest generation energy sources. In Sweden, a heating system has been adopted that uses transparent glass tiles, connected to a nylon roofing system. Thanks to this system it is possible to exploit sunlight and produce energy which is used to heat water.

Furthermore, in countries like Norway they come use biomass a lot, useful for heating homes and obtainable at a particularly low cost. They have an almost negligible impact on the environment. Finally, Northern European countries make extensive use of hydroelectric energy. Norway is in first place for energy produced from this clean source, while Sweden leads the ranking of solar energy producing countries.