Heavy rain and extreme cold…the weather of the first 3 days in Tuba (the coldest month).

Books – Muhammad Abdel Nasser:

A few hours and the month of Tuba begins, the coldest month of the year, and the date of Tuba 2024 comes upon us in the new year with the month of January, specifically in the period from January 9, 2024, and continues until February 7, 2024.

The month of Tuba comes within 12 months in the Egyptian Coptic calendar, as the Coptic year begins with the month of Tut and ends with the month of Mesri.

According to the General Authority of Meteorology bulletin, the weather conditions during the first 3 days of the month of Tuba were as follows:

Tuesday:

Stable weather conditions in most areas, with temperatures rising above normal by up to 3 degrees, in addition to light rain on the northern coasts.

Wednesday and Thursday weather: the beginning of Tuba

Starting Wednesday, the air masses will change to be cold, northern, coming from the Mediterranean, which will cause temperatures to drop significantly.

The temperature drops significantly to reach between 18 and 19 degrees in Cairo, in addition to the presence of wind activity that makes it feel more cold.

There are also chances of rain in the northern regions, extending to areas of Lower Egypt, and reaching light rain in some areas of Cairo.

