Heavy rain and gusts of wind: road users called for caution and vigilance

In a press release, the ministry calls “all users of roads and highways to exercise caution and vigilance due to the reduction in visibility, or even its absence, in these weather conditions”following the alert bulletin issued by the General Directorate of Meteorology (DGM) forecasting strong gusts of wind with dust blowers in several provinces of the Kingdom.

These are the provinces of Azilal, Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Larache, M’diq-Fnideq, Fahs-Anjra, Ouezzane, Tanger-Assilah, El Hajeb, Meknes, Fes, Moulay Yacoub, Taounate, Salé, Rabat, Skhirate -Témara, Kénitra, Sidi Slimane, Sidi Kacem, Khémisset, Mediouna, Casablanca, Benslimane, Mohammadia, Nouaceur, Khénifra, Ifrane, Sefrou, Errachidia, Chefchaouen, Al Hoceima, Tétouan, Nador, Berkane, Figuig, Driouch, Jerada, Oujda- Angad, Taourirt, Guercif, Boulemane, Taza, Midelt, Ouarzazate, Tinghir, Aousserd and Oued Ed-Dahab.

Heavy rains will affect the provinces of Tetouan, Chefchaouen, Al Hoceima, Ouezzane, Larache, Taounate, Taza, Tangier-Assilah, Fahs-Anjra and M’diq-Fnideq, it is specified.

For more information, the ministry invites road users to contact the telephone numbers of the Duty Center of the General Directorate of Roads (05.37.71.17.17) or the Call Center of the Autoroutes du Maroc (5050).

January 18, 2024 at 1:28 p.m.

Modified January 18, 2024 at 1:36 p.m.