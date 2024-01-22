#Heavy #rain #snow #warning #Meteorology

Heavy rain and snow warning from Meteorology

Haze and occasional fog are expected in the northern, central and eastern parts. There is an avalanche danger in the inner parts of the Eastern Black Sea Region and in the north and east of Eastern Anatolia.

TEMPERATUREIt is estimated that air temperatures will decrease noticeably (8 to 10 degrees) in the Central parts and the Eastern Black Sea region, and that there will be no significant change in other parts.

WIND: It is expected to blow generally in the northerly directions, in mild and occasionally in medium strength, and in the Marmara and Northern Aegean coasts, in the form of a strong and occasionally short-term storm (40-70 km/hour) in the north and northeast directions.

THE GUARDIANS



HEAVY SNOW WARNING: Since heavy and sometimes heavy snowfalls are expected in the inner parts of the Eastern Black Sea Region, the east of Eastern Anatolia and the heights of Siirt, one should be careful and cautious against negativities such as transportation disruptions, icing and frost, and avalanche danger.

POWERFUL RÜZGÂR UYARISI: Since the wind is expected to blow from the north and northeast directions on the Marmara and Northern Aegean coasts, strong and occasionally short-term storms (40-70 km/h), it is necessary to be careful and cautious against possible negativities.

PROVINCES WARNED WITH CODE YELLOW: Ağrı, Artvin, Bingöl, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Elazığ, Erzincan, Erzurum, Giresun, Gümüşhane, Hakkari, Kars, Malatya, Muş, Rize, Siirt, Sivas, Trabzon, Dersim, Van, Batman, Şırnak and Ardahan.

WEATHER IN THE REGIONS



MARMARA

It is estimated that it will be very cloudy, the areas around Istanbul, Kocaeli, Bursa, Yalova and the north of Balıkesir will have light sleet and the higher parts will have light snow. It is estimated that the wind will blow from the north and northeast as a strong and short-term storm (40-70 km/h).

EDIRNE °C, 5°C

Very cloudly

İSTANBUL °C, 7°C

Mostly cloudy, light rain and sleet

KIRKLARELI °C, 3°C

Very cloudly

KOCAELİ °C, 6°C

Mostly cloudy, light rain and sleet

EGE

It is estimated that it will be very cloudy. The wind is expected to blow from the north and northeast on the Northern Aegean coast as a strong and short-term storm (40-70 km/h). It is estimated that there will be haze and occasional fog in the inner parts.

A.KARAHİSAR °C, 2°C

Very cloudly

DENIZLI °C, 9°C

Very cloudly

İZMİR °C, 11°C

Very cloudly

MANISA °C, 9°C

Very cloudly

MEDITERRENIAN

It is estimated that it will be very cloudy, with rain and showers around Kahramanmaraş and snowfall at higher altitudes. It is estimated that there will be haze and occasional fog in the inner parts.

ADANA °C, 20°C

Very cloudly

ANTALYA °C, 20°C

Very cloudly

HATAY °C, 15°C

Very cloudly

ISPARTA °C, 6°C

Very cloudly

CENTRAL ANATOLIA

It is estimated that it will be very cloudy and the Karaman and Sivas areas will be sleet and snowy. It is estimated that there will be occasional haze and fog.

ANKARA °C, 2°C

Very cloudly

ESKİŞEHİR °C, 2°C

Very cloudly

KONYA °C, 1°C

Very cloudly

YOZGAT °C, -3°C

Very cloudly

WEST BLACKSEA

It is estimated that it will be very cloudy and rainy around Sinop. Haze and occasional fog are expected in the inner parts of the region.

DIVIDED °C, 2°C

Very cloudly

KASTAMONU °C, 0°C

Very cloudly

SINOP °C, 7°C

Mostly cloudy, intermittent rain

ZONGULDAK °C, 8°C

Very cloudly

CENTRAL AND EASTERN BLACK SEA

It is estimated that it will be very cloudy and the Central Black Sea coast will be rainy. It is estimated that the precipitation, which will be seen as rain on the coasts, sleet in the inner parts and snow in the high areas, will also be in the form of heavy sleet and snow in the high areas above 500 m in Trabzon, Giresun, Gümüşhane, Rize and Artvin. Haze and occasional fog are expected in the inner parts of the region. There is an avalanche danger in the inner parts of the Eastern Black Sea Region.

AMASYA °C, 4°C

Very cloudly

SAMSUN °C, 8°C

Mostly cloudy, intermittent rain and showers

SLAP °C, 2°C

Very cloudly

TRABZON °C, 7°C

It is predicted to be very cloudy, with intermittent rain, mixed with sleet and snow at high altitudes. Precipitation is expected to be heavy and heavy in places at higher altitudes.

EASTERN ANATOLIA

It is estimated that it will be very cloudy, with rain throughout the region, mixed with sleet and snow in the north and east. Precipitation is expected to be heavy in the east and occasionally heavy snow in the higher elevations. It is estimated that there will be haze and occasional fog throughout the region. There is an avalanche danger in the north and east of the region.

ERZURUM °C, 1°C

A very cloudy night with intermittent sleet and snow showers is predicted. Rainfall is expected to be heavy in places.

KARS °C, -1°C

A very cloudy night with intermittent snowfall is predicted. Rainfall is expected to be heavy in places.

MALATYA °C, 6°C

Mostly cloudy with intermittent rain and sleet

VAN °C, 5°C

It is predicted that it will be very cloudy with intermittent sleet and high snowfall. Precipitation is expected to be heavy in the south and north, and in the form of heavy snow in places at higher elevations.

SOUTHEASTERN ANATOLIA

It is estimated that it will be very cloudy, with rain and showers in the east and around Adıyaman, and heavy and sometimes heavy snowfall in the highlands of Siirt. Haze and occasional fog are expected in the morning and night hours.

DIYARBAKIR °C, 12°C

Mostly cloudy, intermittent rain and showers

ANTEP °C, 14°C

Mostly cloudy, intermittent rain and showers

SİİRT °C, 9°C

Mostly cloudy, intermittent rain, heavy snowfall at high altitudes

URFA °C, 16°C

Mostly cloudy, intermittent rain and showers