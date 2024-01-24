HEAVY RAIN – Death toll rises to three

Heavy rains in Madagascar since January 16 have killed at least three people, according to the National Bureau of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC). The lifeless body of the missing man, swept away by the flood of the Ivondro river, in Toamasina II, on Saturday January 20, was found on Monday. Another person died in Antetezambaro, in the same district, on Monday. The third death concerns the woman in Maevatànana, following the collapse of her house. The child who went missing, after crossing the Ampomibe River in Port-Bergé, has not yet been found until yesterday.

The number of victims is also increasing. They number six thousand six hundred, in the regions of Analamanga, Alaotra-Mangoro, Atsinanana, Betsiboka, Boeny, Diana, Fitovinany, Melaky, Menabe and Sofia, according to the assessment of the BNGRC yesterday. These figures could still increase. Heavy rains will continue to fall until today in the regions of Diana, Sofia and Sava, according to the General Directorate of Meteorology.

Miangalya Ralitera