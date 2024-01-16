Heavy rain warning for the North-West

Although Madagascar was spared by Belal, the cyclone which devastated the sister islands, since yesterday, weather alerts have been in force for the Big Island. The General Directorate of Meteorology invites residents of the North-West, in particular those of the regions of Boeny, Sofia, the districts of Nosy Be, Ambanja, and Ambilobe, to be vigilant and to follow the instructions of the authorities .

“The active convective cloud in the Mozambique Channel will bring heavy rains to the northwest of the country. A heavy rain watch is therefore in force for this part of the island,” said Mamy Andriamirado, forecaster with the weather forecast service in Ampandrianomby, yesterday.

This active convective cloud was located 300 kilometers west of Besalampy yesterday morning. It was moving towards the South-East, and should reach the North-West of the island this Tuesday, according to weather forecasts. It could bring precipitation of 80 to 120 mm in 24 hours, on January 16 and 17.

These heavy rains could cause flooding, river flooding, landslides and road collapse. In January 2023, the North-West has already experienced a similar situation.

At the time, traffic on the RN4, linking Antananarivo and Mahajanga, was disrupted for a few days. Several roads that suffered from the onslaught of water have collapsed.

Strong swells, reaching 3 to 4 meters, are also expected. Going out to sea is therefore not recommended, between the Diana region and the Boeny region.

Miangalya Ralitera