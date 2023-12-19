Heavy rain warning in Analamanga

Yellow alert. Residents of the Analamanga, Vakinankaratra, and Itasy regions must prepare for dangerous phenomena. The General Directorate of Meteorology is launching a heavy rain watch in these regions, in effect during the day of Wednesday, December 20. “The weather conditions are favorable for thunderstorms this week. Heavy rains, which can reach 50 to 80 mm in 24 hours, are expected in certain localities of the Central Highlands,” indicates Météo Madagascar, in a heavy rain vigilance bulletin established.

The Directorate General of Meteorology invites everyone to be vigilant and follow the instructions of the authorities. These heavy rains can cause flooding, landslides and minor destruction of infrastructure.

The city of Antananarivo is one of the most vulnerable to these hazards. Higher areas, particularly those on Manjakamiadana hill, are exposed to the risk of landslides and rock slides. The National Office of Risk and Disaster Management (BNGRC) has installed red flags there to invite nearby residents to leave the area, in order to avoid accidents. Until yesterday, no one left. The lower neighborhoods, on the other hand, are threatened by flooding. Rising water levels seem inevitable in the city of Antananarivo, with the proliferation of embankments and the evacuation canals which are blocked.

Miangalya Ralitera