HEAVY RAIN – Water rises in Mahajanga

Aerial view of the districts of Mahajanga, after the heavy rains which fell in the North-West.

The rise in water levels in the northwest of Mahajanga was predictable after the heavy rains brought by the cloud cluster which affected this part of the island on Tuesday. The governor of Boeny, Mokhtar Salim Andriantomanga, reported that the water is starting to rise in certain neighborhoods of this region. “The sea level is high. The valves at the Fitim Bridge are therefore closed and block the flow of river water into the sea. Which means that the water in the districts of Tsararano Ambany, Fiofio and Ambalavola will continue to rise,” he said yesterday. There would have been no displaced victims until yesterday afternoon. In other regions, river levels are increasing, but no neighborhood would be flooded until yesterday, according to sources in Ambato Boeny, Analalava, Antsohihy, Sofia region, and Mahajanga II district. “Rainfall has been continuous since Tuesday, but it has not caused any significant damage at the moment. I have just contacted officials in Mahajamba, a constituency often subject to flooding when it rains, but there would be no danger at the moment,” indicates a source in Mahajanga II. The heavy rain watch was still in effect in the northwest of the island yesterday morning. The rains would have started to stop yesterday afternoon in this part of the island. The cloud cluster is already moving away from the North-West.

Miangalya Ralitera

