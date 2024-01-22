Heavy rains hit the country. Weather warning today: “Prepare for the rain of a brick while it is Amshir.”

#Heavy #rains #hit #country #Weather #warning #today #Prepare #rain #brick #Amshir

The weather today Monday, January 22, 2024.. I warned General Authority of Meteorology From the beginning of receiving an unstable atmosphere that begins in the west of the country today, Monday, and extends to the rest of the regions starting tomorrow, Tuesday, and this coincides with the 13th day of the month of Tuba.

Meteorology reported condition fluctuations the weather As a result of the country being affected by a depression over the Mediterranean Sea, bringing with it a cold and humid air mass low Atmospheric air in the upper layers of the atmosphere, leading to fall Rain Varying severity in areas of the north of the country.

Maps announced the weather A decrease in temperatures throughout, reaching values ​​​​of up to 5 degrees Celsius.

Maps warned the weather Wind activity in some areas increases the feeling of cold weather.

Weather condition today, Monday

condition The weather today In Egypt during the day, a cool climate prevails over Greater Cairo, Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, and northern Upper Egypt, and a hot climate prevails over South Sinai and South Upper Egypt, while at night, very cold weather prevails in the south of the country, and cold in the rest of the country.

Weather maps announced the proliferation of low and medium clouds over the north of the Republic, Lower Egypt, Cairo, the Canal, and even northern Upper Egypt, accompanied by rainfall in northern Lower Egypt, the northern coasts, the canal cities, and Sinai.

Meteorology warned of disruption to maritime navigation and wave heights exceeding 3 meters above sea level.

Rainfall map

Moderately intense rain is expected to fall this evening on areas of (the northwestern coasts and northern Lower Egypt).

There are chances of light rain that may be moderate in areas of the (northeastern coasts).

Rain will be light this evening in areas of southern Lower Egypt and the canal cities, and may extend to areas of Greater Cairo at intermittent intervals.

Meteorology stressed avoiding standing under advertising signs during rain, and everyone staying in their places due to the streets being flooded with rainwater, avoiding approaching lighting poles to prevent lightning accidents, taking shelter at the entrances to residential properties, not driving except when absolutely necessary, and leaving safe distances between cars and operating wipers. And wait.

Expected temperatures today in Egypt’s governorates and cities:

Cairo 20 15

6 October 25 14

Banha 20 15

Damanhour 20 14

Wadi El-Natroun 21 15

Kafr El-Sheikh 20 14

Mansoura 21 15

Zagazig 21 15

Shebin Al-Koum 20 14

Tanta 20 14

Damietta 21 15

Port Said 21 15

Ismailia 22 14

Suez 21 15

Arish 21 14

Rafah 21 14

Ras Sidr 23 12

Palm 24 5

Catherine 18 3

Phase 25 12

Taba 24 13

Sharm El Sheikh 28 16

Alexandria 20 14

New Alamein 20 14

Matrouh 18 12

Salloum 18 11

Siwa 20 10

Ras Gharib 26 16

Hurghada 27 15

Safaga 27 15

Marsa Alam 28 16

Shlatin 28 17

Halayeb 25 18

Aburmad 27 17

Ras Hadrabah 26 18

Fayoum 21 10

Beni Suef 21 10

Minya 22 8

Assiut 22 8

Sohag 23 9

Qena 26 11

Luxor 27 10

Aswan 27 12

New Valley 25 07

Abu Simbel 26 11