Heavy rains in the state from today; Orange alert in Idukki, special vigilance in these five districts – KERALA – GENERAL

#Heavy #rains #state #today #Orange #alert #Idukki #special #vigilance #districts #KERALA #GENERAL

Thiruvananthapuram: The Central Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the state for the next five days. Orange and yellow alerts have been announced in various districts. Accordingly, Idukki district is on orange alert today. Chance of heavy rain at isolated places is predicted. It has been warned that 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm of rain will be received in these places in 24 hours.

Districts under yellow alert:

05-01-2024 : Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam.

06-01-2024 : Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta.

07-01-2024 : Idukki, Ernakulam, Palakkad.

Special instructions to the general public

In the event of a heavy rain warning, it is necessary to cooperate with it in the places where you have to move according to the instructions of the authorities.

People living in danger zones should be careful as the storm surge is likely to be strong along various coasts. At the necessary stage, you should move. Fishing conditions should be kept safe.

Residents of unsecured homes and those living in homes with weak roofs should be prepared to evacuate based on the warnings in the coming days.

Trees/posts/boards etc. standing in danger in private and public areas should be secured and trees should be trimmed. Dangerous conditions should be brought to the attention of the authorities.

At the stages of shifting to relief camps, they should be prepared to fully comply with the Covid norms.

Those in disaster prone areas should have an emergency kit ready immediately. Instructions for preparing the kit can be found at the link.

In the event of heavy rains, under no circumstances should one cross rivers, enter rivers or other bodies of water for bathing, fishing or other purposes.

Viewing, taking selfies or congregating on the overpasses above the water bodies is not allowed.

Residents living downstream of the dams should make preparations to anticipate the possibility of water overflowing from the dams and evacuate if necessary as per the instructions of the authorities.

Avoid night travel to hilly areas completely.

It is also important to be aware of the dangers of trees falling down in the wind and posts collapsing. Available from the link Precautionary measures to be taken during strong winds issued by the State Disaster Management Authority.

The Orange Book 2023 of the State Disaster Management Authority explains how to make preparations in the districts where orange and yellow alerts have been announced and how to understand the alerts. It is available at this link.

Alerts may change as Central Meteorological Department makes changes in the warning. Also check the Disaster Management Authority’s Facebook and Twitter pages.