Heavy snow warning from Meteorology for the Western Black Sea

The General Directorate of Meteorology issued a heavy snow warning for the Western Black Sea region as of today evening. Citizens living in the region are reminded to be careful and cautious against negativities such as transportation disruptions, icing and frost.

Entry: 25.01.2024 – 01:12 Update: 25.01.2024 – 01:12

According to the forecast made by the General Directorate of Meteorology, heavy snow will be seen today in the evening hours around Bolu, in the high parts of the north of Zonguldak, Bartın, Karabük, Düzce and Kastamonu, and in the high parts of the south and east of Sakarya.

According to AA news; The snow, which will increase its effect on Friday (tomorrow), will also be effective intermittently over the weekend.

It is necessary to be careful and cautious against negativities such as transportation disruptions, icing and frost that may occur due to heavy rains.

