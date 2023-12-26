Heavy. The incredible story of the “peak bearers” by JL Rey

#Heavy #incredible #story #peak #bearers #Rey

the essentials Jean-Louis Rey looked at the little-known history of the Pic du Midi porters. He returned to the stories of these workers during a signing session of his work at the cultural space.

In his work, Jean-Louis Rey traces the activity of these carriers. “They are peasants, shepherds from the upper valley of the Adour. Throughout the winter, which lasts eight months up there, they carried fresh food, new ones, spare parts for equipment, one at a time. twice a month and sometimes more frequently…” Trips made with vintage equipment, on often risky journeys with almost 2000 meters of altitude difference.

Unpublished photos

Until now, no book provided complete documentation on these carriers and their stories. Throughout the pages, the reader will discover never-before-seen photos. Contemporary photos taken by the author, but above all period photos, from the archives of the Pic Observatory based in Tarbes. “Two thirds of the photos in the book come from the observatory’s photographic collection, which is enormous, and which they have just digitized,” explains Jean-Louis Rey. Historical explanations are also mixed with testimonies from descendants of the bearers. “In particular, I was able to meet the grandson of one of the last bearers, with whom I spoke a lot, and he was very admiring. The other testimonies were also helpful to me, but in a less emotional tone.”

This book also allows you to discover heroes from certain valleys, sometimes little-known. “If you go to Sainte-Marie de Campan or Gripp, you will not see any tribute to these extraordinary people. Including the famous Jean de Gripp who at the time was known almost everywhere, with postcards in particular…” concludes Jean-Louis Rey.

On the side of the editor of MonHélios, Danielle Thomas, one hope: that this book goes beyond the Pyrenean borders, “all the way to the Alps, or even to Switzerland!”

“Les porters du pic” by Jean-Louis Rey, published by MonHélios. Available in bookstores or on the publisher’s website. 23 euros.