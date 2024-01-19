Heavy winter near Romania – Snow and blizzard in Bulgaria. MAE, warning regarding flight cancellations and road closures – Source news

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs Romanians who are in, transiting or intend to travel to Bulgaria that, for the period 20 – 21 January 2024, there will be heavy snowfall and strong wind.

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology of Bulgaria has issued orange and yellow codes for severe weather, according to which the entire territory of the country will be affected by heavy precipitation in the form of snow accompanied by strong winds, as follows:

– orange code for Montana, Vrata, Sofia-region, Sofia-capital, Loveci, Gabrovo, Veliko Târnovo, Plovdiv, Kjustendil, Pernik, Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, Smolyan and Kârdjali regions (the snow layer will reach 10-30 cm, the presence of blizzard will lead to the formation of snow trojans and the appearance of frost);

– yellow code for the regions of Vidin, Pleven, Târgoviste, Ruse, Razgrad, Haskovo, Sliven, Stara Zagora, Yambol, Shumen, Burgas, Varna, Dobrici and Silistra (the snow layer will reach 10 cm, blizzard conditions and the appearance of Wind gusts will reach 14-19 m/s (50-69 km/h), with gusts up to 24 m/s (90 km/h) in places.

MAE recommendations

The MAE advises Romanians to carefully follow the situation of flights from Bulgarian airports or the weather forecast in Bulgaria, and drivers to have their vehicles equipped for driving on public roads in winter conditions and specific weather warnings, to strictly respect the temporary road signs installed and the indications/ the signals of the on-site control bodies.

During the period of the establishment of meteorological warning codes, it is possible that, by the decision of the competent Bulgarian authorities, some categories of roads will be closed to road traffic and air flights will be disrupted in relation to the flight schedule.

