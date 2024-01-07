Héctor Acosta announces pause on stage and politics to address health issues

#Héctor #Acosta #announces #pause #stage #politics #address #health #issues

Santo Domingo.- Dominican singer Héctor Acosta “The bull” announced this Sunday a momentary pause of the scenarios and politics to treat health issues that require Immediate medical attention.

Through a press release, Acosta reported that on December 5, an alteration was discovered on the right side of the neck that turned out to be a swollen nodeand after several studies, doctors determined that he must undergo surgery tonsils and make a biopsy to rule out any anomaly.

“The node could be the result of inflammation of the tonsils, which are more altered than normal, although I don’t like the idea, health is the most important thing for me, if the surgical procedure is the medical recommendation, so it will be,” assured the artist.

The singer who, this morning, musically opened the National Launch of the Municipal Campaign of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), at the Palacio de los Deportes, Virgilio Travieso Soto, said that, despite the discomfort in his neck and tonsils decided to respond to the request of his friend, the mayor of La Vega, Kelvin Cruz, although his emotional and physical conditions are not the most optimal.

“We did the activity with a lot of respect, with a lot of love, as we always do things, but starting today I will not go on stage again until the doctors tell me I can do it. I deserve to take better care of myself, take the rest I have never had since I started this career and take care of my health so I can continue bringing joy to all of you, with my music and with the same respect as always, to the Dominican people and to all Hispanics who follow my career. ”.

Regarding his return to the stage, he said that he does not know when it will be, because “that will be determined by the analyses, the results and the doctors, so I ask my fans, the press and the entire country to give me the opportunity to treat this issue with the responsibility it deserves. “I am a man of faith and I know that God, as always, will accompany me in this process until the end,” said the artist.