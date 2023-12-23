Heindryckx, Femke – Targeting lipid metabolism and endoplasmic reticulum stress to improve drug response in hepatocellular carcinoma

Background

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common and deadliest forms of cancer in the world. Usually the disease is diagnosed at a late stage and it is characterized by drug resistance that causes limited chemotherapeutic effect. There is a great need to understand the underlying mechanisms that contribute to drug resistance in order to develop treatment strategies that improve drug response. One possible mechanism that may contribute to drug resistance is activation of the endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress pathways, which are strongly interconnected with lipid metabolism.

Description

This study focuses strongly on both biological mechanisms and translational aspects of drug resistance in liver cancer.

Goal

The overall goal of my research is to define how ER stress and lipid metabolism regulate the drug response in HCC in order to develop new therapeutic strategies for the future. More specifically, we will (1) investigate whether liver stiffness activates ER stress pathways in tumor cells, (2) determine whether ER stress affects lipid metabolism, and (3) investigate whether pharmacological inhibition of ER stress and lipid metabolism can improve drug response.

