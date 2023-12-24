Heiress of around four billion euros wants to hand over 90% of her fortune to the State – World

#Heiress #billion #euros #hand #fortune #State #World

She is 31 years old and is the heir to an estate valued at more than four billion dollars (more than 3.8 billion euros). Marlene Engelhorn hit the news after revealing what she plans to do with the money. Not to invest or donate to institutions, the woman wants to hand over 90% of her fortune to the State.

Marlene grew up in a mansion in Vienna, Austria, and always studied at the city’s most prestigious schools. She explains that when she was young she was not aware of the privileges she had as a rich girl, but over time she became aware of all these perks. Today, she considers herself “a product of an unequal society” and believes that unearned fortunes should be democratically allocated by the State.

“I am the product of an unequal society, because otherwise I could not have been born with millions,” he said at a press conference, cited by The New York Times.

Marlene’s family fortune originated from Friedrich Engelhorn, who around 150 years ago founded BASF, one of the largest chemical companies in the world, in Germany. Another family company, Boehringer Mannheim, which produced pharmaceuticals and medical diagnostic equipment, was sold for $11 billion (around €10 billion) in 1997.

It was at university that Marlene says she broadened her perspective on life. At that time, she became interested in the interconnection between racial, gender and economic discrimination.

At the beginning of 2020, he was given the news that after his grandmother’s death he would inherit a large fortune. Marlene couldn’t be happy because she understood that “she was part of the problem.” She therefore decided to join a group of pro-Tax millionaires where people in the same situation discussed privileges.

For Marlene, the implementation and/or increase of taxes on the rich is necessary. This year, she published her first book: “Geld” (“Money” in Portuguese) addresses the redistribution of wealth.