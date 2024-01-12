Heleen van Royen: “It’s more difficult not to have an orgasm with this”

#Heleen #van #Royen #difficult #orgasm

January 11, 2024

According to the manufacturer, 75 million have now been sold worldwide: the air pressure vibrator is causing a sexual revolution for a new generation of women. Heleen van Royen is ecstatic, psychologist Nynke Nijman is afraid that the device works too well.

More than 75 million copies of the, yes, air pressure vibrator have been sold worldwide. Writer Heleen van Royen can’t get enough of it, but psychologist Nynke Nijman thinks it works a little too well.

The air pressure vibrator is slightly different from the classic vibrator. “It is placed directly on the clitoris. It is very sensitive. So some women do not like it at all when it is stimulated so directly. It can work fine. But for a long time this was all there was.”

Until the air pressure vibrator came along. According to the writer, the creator, Michael Lenke, deserves a Nobel Prize. “The Nobel Peace Prize.” Peace in bed, just to be clear. Because according to her the device is fantastic. “It’s harder not to have an orgasm with this one, then.”

In order to display videos from YouTube, Social Media links must be accepted.

Cookie settings

Watch the entire conversation here.

Also Read:  Four Israelis got stuck in the snow, at Crucea lui Chil, in Maramureș / They wanted to get to Cluj and chose the shortest way

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Tourism: Major Spanish hotel groups are strengthening their presence in Morocco
Tourism: Major Spanish hotel groups are strengthening their presence in Morocco
Posted on
Herman van Veen reaches unique milestone: for the six hundredth time in Carré | Book & Culture
Herman van Veen reaches unique milestone: for the six hundredth time in Carré | Book & Culture
Posted on
Marcus Stroman agrees with the Yankees
Marcus Stroman agrees with the Yankees
Posted on
How to check your risk
How to check your risk
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News