Heleen van Royen: “It’s more difficult not to have an orgasm with this”

January 11, 2024

According to the manufacturer, 75 million have now been sold worldwide: the air pressure vibrator is causing a sexual revolution for a new generation of women. Heleen van Royen is ecstatic, psychologist Nynke Nijman is afraid that the device works too well.

More than 75 million copies of the, yes, air pressure vibrator have been sold worldwide. Writer Heleen van Royen can’t get enough of it, but psychologist Nynke Nijman thinks it works a little too well.

The air pressure vibrator is slightly different from the classic vibrator. “It is placed directly on the clitoris. It is very sensitive. So some women do not like it at all when it is stimulated so directly. It can work fine. But for a long time this was all there was.”

Until the air pressure vibrator came along. According to the writer, the creator, Michael Lenke, deserves a Nobel Prize. “The Nobel Peace Prize.” Peace in bed, just to be clear. Because according to her the device is fantastic. “It’s harder not to have an orgasm with this one, then.”

