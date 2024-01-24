Hélène Hendriks causes Today Inside men a problem with the return of De Oranjezomer

#Hélène #Hendriks #Today #men #problem #return #Oranjezomer

The success of Hélène Hendriks gives the men of Today Inside a problem next summer. In the summer months, Wilfred Genee, Johan Derksen and René van der Gijp came up with The Orange Summer on TV, but that program name has now been ‘hijacked’ by Hendriks.

At least that’s what Mediacourant wrote on Wednesday afternoon. During the past Christmas holidays, Hendriks again filled the gap left by Genee, Derksen and Van der Gijp during their short break and presented the winter version of her talk show for two weeks, The Orange Winter. For next summer The Orange Summer back on track. The talk show will return after the last VI broadcast (mid-May), Hendriks will then make way for the three gentlemen again before the start of the European Championships.

Article continues below video

But VI’s European Championship program must therefore be given a different name. “So we can no longer be called Oranjezomer during the European Championship. We are now looking for a name. Today Inside Oranje or Today Inside European Championship. If you have a nice one…”, Genee is quoted by the site. The people behind Mediacourant do have a suggestion for a program title: “The abbreviated VI Oranje is of course also an option, but since Hélène will also return in the summer with De Oranjezomer, this may be confusing. Perhaps SBS 6 will choose to simply use the name To maintain Inside today, or indeed to add the addition ‘EK’ after it,” it reads.

On July 14, the day of the European Championship final in Berlin, the summer program of Genee, Derksen and Van der Gijp can be seen for the last time. Hendriks will then take over temporarily again, until the start of the Eredivisie. Last week it was announced that the first round of the 2024/25 season will start on Friday, August 9. “Why so early? What kind of nonsense is this? That’s three weeks after the European Championships!”, says Genee, who is still on holiday.