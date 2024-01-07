Hélène Hendriks sent away from Today Inside: ‘He said: you better leave’

Hélène Hendriks says she received a lot of hate messages after she unsubscribed from a broadcast of Today Inside at the last minute at the end of December after a positive corona test. At the table The Orange Winter the presenter explains what happened that day.

Hendriks was supposed to join Today Inside on Friday, December 22, but tested positive for corona just before the broadcast and then left for home. “I must honestly say: there was quite a bit of fuss about you recently taking over my place at Today Inside, Eveline (Stallaart, ed.), because then I had to take a test here and it turned out to be corona,” Hendriks begins. .

After the positive test, Hendriks was kindly asked to go home by the makers of the program. “I did that, of course, but I received so many hate messages afterwards, from people who think it’s very strange that testing is still taking place at all. They actually think it’s panicking for nothing. Can you understand that?”

Hendriks already had some symptoms before she came to the studio. “But of course you don’t stay at home very quickly. Then you think: no, I’m not doing that to my employer. It was half an hour before the broadcast. You think: I’m just there,” says the presenter, who emphasizes that it was not entirely her own decision to opt out of the broadcast. “The editor said to me: you better leave.”

