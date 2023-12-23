Hélène Hendriks tests positive for corona

Today Inside had to improvise quite a bit at the last minute on Friday evening. Guest Hélène Hendriks tested positive for corona just before the broadcast and therefore left straight home. As a result, bar guest Eveline Stallaart suddenly had to sit at the table during the talk show, instead of at the bar.

“Eveline Stallaart, in her new role at the table,” Wilfred Genee introduced the table guest at the beginning of the very last broadcast of 2023 of Today Inside. “This is a bit more exciting than at the bar, nice. But honorable of course,” Stallaart responded at the start of the broadcast.

Hendriks took a corona test because the editor of the program was coughing all together, but he did not have corona. As a result, Hendriks tested and turned out to be positive, so she has to go home. As a result, there were Chris Woerts and a boa at the bar, but no Stallaart.

The intro video of Today Inside was quickly adapted by the editors, because sexologist and psychologist Stallaart was immediately included in the introduction of the program at Hendriks’ location.

