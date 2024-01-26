Helicopter that would make 5 flights on Mars after 72 flights ‘flew out’

#Helicopter #flights #Mars #flights #flew
The Ingenuity in action on Mars

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 02:15

After three years, the mission of the NASA helicopter Ingenuity on the planet Mars has come to an end. According to the space agency, the aircraft suffered damage to one or more rotor blades during a landing and can no longer fly.

Ingenuity arrived on the planet with Mars rover Perseverance in February 2021. The aircraft was actually supposed to make five test flights in thirty days, but there were many more.

Since April 2021, when the unmanned helicopter became the first aircraft to fly on another planet, 72 flights have been completed. Ingenuity thus flew fourteen times further than planned.

NASA emphasizes that Ingenuity’s mission was a resounding success and that expectations were far exceeded.

Perseverance continues

“Ingenuity’s historic journey has come to an end,” said Bill Nelson of the US space agency. “Through missions like this, NASA is paving the way for future flights in our solar system and for smarter, safer human exploration to Mars and beyond.”

According to the BBC, the end of the Ingenuity is not a bad one. The Perseverance will be making some long, fast runs into the Jezero crater in the near future, and for the Ingenuity, keeping up with the rover would probably have been a bridge too far.

Also Read:  Court bans Apple Watch imports to the United States in an appeal against the ban on these devices -January 17, 2024 at 8:37 p.m.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

LOHARANO II PROJECT – The diaspora called upon to return to its roots
LOHARANO II PROJECT – The diaspora called upon to return to its roots
Posted on
RAPE IN AMPEFY – The prosecution sends a pedophile to Tsiafahy
RAPE IN AMPEFY – The prosecution sends a pedophile to Tsiafahy
Posted on
Car thief abandons 2-year-old baby in the street
Car thief abandons 2-year-old baby in the street
Posted on
Robert De Niro (80) about nine-month-old daughter: ‘Wonderful’ | Backbiting
Robert De Niro (80) about nine-month-old daughter: ‘Wonderful’ | Backbiting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News