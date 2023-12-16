HELLA Oradea is growing! On its one-year anniversary, the company announced…

#HELLA #Oradea #growing #oneyear #anniversary #company #announced

A year ago, the HELLA company, an important supplier in the automotive industry, confidently launched a technical center in Oradea, announcing that it wanted to recruit engineers willing to design the cars of the future.

12 months later, the same company makes an important announcement, including for the young people of Oradea: it is setting up a high-performance laboratory, expanding its office space, but also the team, which in the coming years will reach 200 engineers!

At its headquarters in the Trade Center building in Oradea, the HELLA company celebrated, on Friday, December 15, one year of existence in the city on Crișul Repede. Together with the team from Oradea, their colleagues from HELLA Technical Center Timișoara were present, as well as local partners, i.e. professors of the University of Oradea and representatives of the Oradea Community Foundation.

In the technical center that HELLA has in Oradea, a team that has grown from 15 people, at the inauguration, to almost 50 today, divided into five departments and eight teams, develops products for electric cars, such as power converters and sensors smart lithium ion battery. The projects that HELLA Oradea has created the need to expand the center here, both as a space, as well as the technical capabilities and the team.

“This is the moment when we quadruple the office space. At this level of the building, we have contracted another 500 sqm, we will have a much larger office space and capabilities, and this is because we have not only grown quickly and numerically, but also in skills and recognition. The Oradea team, in addition to providing very important support in ongoing projects, also contributed to quotes for future projects. The team’s results are recognized in the global HELLA scheme”, Sebastian Nicoară announced on Friday (Photo)director of HELLA Technical Center Oradea.

The development of HELLA Oradea assumes that the technical center will also have a testing laboratory, fully equipped and spread over almost 100 square meters. Its arrangement is a technical validation of the skills of the team here, Nicoară also said. “A laboratory of such a size is proof that we are becoming an independent technical center, involved in the entire development process of an automotive product, from the beginning to the testing phase,” explained the director.

The new office spaces will be functional from February, when HELLA Oradea will also start recruiting new engineers. The company’s plans are grand: by 2025, it wants to have 200 engineers in the Oradea team!

“The expansion of the space is directly proportional to the growth strategy in Oradea next year. In this sense, we will focus on a deeper approach and employ, at different levels of complexity, both juniors and seniors. A year ahead in which we will focus on skills training, including in the already existing team, with priority for the creation and placement of intermediate levels of local management. We are still looking for engineers, programmers, in areas such as electronic circuit design, software development for electronic components, as well as system-level definition and testing of electronic components”, added Sebastian Nicoară.

Present at the celebration of Oradean colleagues, the director of the HELLA technology center in Timișoara, Ciprian Tarnu, showed confidence in the future of the team, which is now celebrating a year since its formation. He also stated that Oradea is a good environment for the development of HELLA Romania.

“Companies and cities are almost like families, you get them as you make them. We, the management team from Timișoara, were walking around Oradea yesterday and I congratulate you because you have an extraordinary city. I think that Oradea is the city that in the last five years has grown the most beautiful in Romania. The city looks very good, it seems to me that here the local administration moves much better than in other cities. But, in addition to local administrations, it is very important for the people of Oradea to have companies that offer the level of jobs and technology that, on the one hand, keep college graduates here, but also bring back those who left in other cities. This is where we come into our role”, declared Ciprian Tarnu (Photo)director of HELLA Technical Center Timișoara.

Tarnu stated that the development of the Oradea company is important for the HELLA Romania group, which already has almost 1,000 engineers in Timișoara, and another 600 in Craiova, because the demand for innovative products in the automotive industry is high.

HELLA specialists work in two directions: the development of technologies that make cars safer and the stimulation of sustainable mobility, i.e. cars that are as non-polluting as possible, regardless of whether they are electric or with internal combustion. Currently, HELLA Romania engineers work for Audi and BMW, providing them with technologies that customers will discover in the cars that these manufacturers will bring to the market in a few years.

“We hope that we will be one of the companies that will ensure that the talents and people trained by partners such as faculties, universities, will decide to stay in Oradea and not go to other cities,” said the director of the center from Timișoara.

The first year of activity of the company from Oradea meant not only the development of the technical team, but also the implementation of several projects for the community. Some of these targeted the students of the University of Oradea, an institution that is an important partner of the HELLA Oradea technical center, and for which the company set up a modern laboratory.

Other projects concerned the development of Libertății park, where HELLA Technical Center Oradea employees worked voluntarily, or the support of children from disadvantaged families, which they reached with the help of another important partner, the Oradea Community Foundation.

“For 2024, we plan to continue these projects of ours, including the modernization of the student laboratories”, stated Nicoleta Tudor, Branding & Communication manager in HELLA Romania.

Because otherwise it wouldn’t have been a complete anniversary, the HELLA Oradea team and its guests ended the celebration on Friday by tasting a special cake made for the event. And with the thought of many anniversaries and successes to come…

TOP SUPPLIER

HELLA has been present in Romania since 2005. It has five design and development centers, an administrative center and three production units in Timișoara, Arad, Lugoj, Craiova, Oradea and Iasi. More than 5,000 employees work in HELLA Romania today. As a leading global supplier, HELLA develops innovative technologies for electronic and lighting products, contributing to the growth of three major trends in the industry: electrification and energy management, safe autonomous driving, and the experience of a digitized and sustainable cabin.

Many of the products developed in the Romanian design centers are then manufactured in our own units in the country and in the global network: electronic components and systems, superior lighting products.

About HELLA

HELLA is a listed company operating under the FORVIA umbrella brand. Within this group, HELLA represents high performance in lighting and electronics technology in the automotive industry. At the same time, the company covers a wide portfolio of services and products for workshops and auto parts shops, as well as for special vehicle builders through the Lifecycle Solutions Business Group. HELLA has 36,000 employees at more than 125 locations worldwide and generated sales of up to 4.4 billion euros in the seven months of the short fiscal year 2022.

About FORVIA

FORVIA combines the complementary technology and industrial advantages of Faurecia and HELLA. With more than 300 industrial sites and 77 design and development centers, 150,000 employees (including 35,000 engineers in more than 40 countries), FORVIA offers a unique and comprehensive approach to present and future challenges in the field. Comprised of six business groups with 24 product lines and a strong portfolio of over 14,000 patents, FORVIA is poised to become an innovation and integration-oriented partner for the world’s leading automotive manufacturers. FORVIA aims to determine the transformation of mobility, through visionary projects.

