Hello Netzwelt: 2024 – may the good win!

TECHNOLOGY December 31, 2023 at 10:30 am

Wave quickly – 2023 will soon be history. There are still a few things to sort out beforehand. Quickly changing a thousand settings at the same time, Michael greets on behalf of the team.

From front to back, the entire Netzwelt team wishes you a happy new year! We hope you had a nice Christmas holiday and read this news letter in a relaxed state. Because one thing is certain – a lot will change in 2024.

Cell phones that are not that old will no longer receive updates. The additional cost privilege no longer applies, as do well-known and large online services. We have summarized a few of these changes for you here.

Maybe you were gifted with new technology for the celebration or perhaps you made yourself happy. Dusted off a new smartphone or new games console? Then you’re sure to find one or two valuable tips below.

Burning electric cars are a hot topic where facts and half-truths are quickly thrown together, and not just at the regulars’ table. Fire departments and ADAC agree: electric cars do not burn more often than cars with combustion engines.

Smoking Tesla, but no battery fire. (Source: YouTube screenshot)

However, people still worry when they see smoking Teslas at superchargers. Then give them a wide berth or call the fire department as a precaution. You can read here why smoking Teslas at charging stations usually pose no danger.

This phone has had an impressive first day of sales. Within one second, a smartphone from Nubia brought the manufacturer 127 million euros in sales. This is a real announcement and shows the great interest in this device.

The Nubia Z60 Ultra has had a successful market launch. (Source: Nubia)

But what makes the Nubia Z60 so special? At first glance, the smartphone looks pretty good; it is equipped with powerful cameras on the back. And the rest of the equipment is also worth seeing. However, we still assume that the low price of the top smartphone is responsible for the more than successful start to sales.

Prices are falling sharply, and in 2024 good and affordable motorhomes with shorter delivery times can finally be expected again. Maybe you’ll also come across this unusual Mercedes Sprinter from Star Van next year.

The slide-out in the rear extends at the push of a button or manually. (Source: Star Van)

The Rebel 4×4 is only six meters long. When he drives. You can press a button while standing. Then the rear part, where the bedroom is, extends by 1.20 meters. There is also modern furnishings, practical features and numerous electronic gadgets. Take a closer look at the unusual but practical camper here.

Friends of the internet world – 2023 has literally overwhelmed us. Suddenly artificial intelligence (AI) was here with a vengeance and it is here to stay. We have seen fantastic things that are possible with their help and lost ourselves in endless discussions about where their dangers lie.

We have once again expanded our range of topics on Netzwelt in order to entertain and inform you even more comprehensively. Without you none of this would have been possible. Thank you very much!

2024 will be a year full of possibilities, we are sure of that. We look forward to world-changing technologies, peace-making inventions and environmentally friendly energy production. At the same time, we don’t want to close our eyes to possible dangers, whatever they may be. Good or evil: technology has always been claimed and used by both sides. Together with you, we want to ensure that good wins in 2024. Stay optimistic and have a good new year – your Netzwelt editorial team.

