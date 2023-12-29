Helme dike opened in Thuringia – Elbe peak in Dresden

#Helme #dike #opened #Thuringia #Elbe #peak #Dresden

9:30 p.m. | The Elbe in Dresden only reached the six-meter mark on Friday morning

The Saxony State Flood Control Center expects that the six-meter mark on the Elbe in Dresden will not be exceeded until Friday morning. However, at a maximum of 6.01 meters, this will only be very slight. The six-meter mark should just be reached on Thursday evening. Hydrologists also expect water levels on the Elbe to fall on Friday. In the other Saxon rivers these fell again on Thursday.

8:23 p.m. | Helme-Deich in the Kyffhäuser district is open

The Helme dike around one kilometer north of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth in the Kyffhäuser district is open. As Mayor André Schlegel told MDR, the water from the Helme River flows into the fields in a controlled manner. The level did not rise any further. By opening it, the Helme dike in Saxony-Anhalt was supposed to be relieved. Thuringia’s State Secretary for the Environment Burkhard Vogel explained that the dike would continue to be randomly checked in the evening hours to ensure that the flow does not become blocked.

7:25 p.m. | Evacuation in Windehausen lifted

The residents of Windehausen, which is part of the city of Heringen, can return to their homes after the flood. Heringen’s mayor Matthias Marquardt said he had lifted the evacuation order. After the power supply and wastewater disposal were working again, the reasons for evacuation no longer existed. There is still a ban on entry for non-residents. Residents should initially not use their own vehicles, but rather shuttle buses. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., residents can enter the area briefly and also park them on their property. Streets and squares should continue to be kept clear for firefighters.

6:12 p.m. | Saxony’s flood control center rejects allegations of warnings

The Saxony State Flood Control Center has rejected allegations that it had made false predictions about the Mulde flood. The hydrologist Andi Philipp told MDR AKTUELL that the deviations were not 1.50 meters as reported in the press. In Colditz the crest of the wave was 38 centimeters higher than forecast, and in Golzern it was 69 centimeters higher. These are deviations of nine and 13 percent. The prediction was difficult because water from snowmelt cannot be measured in the same way as precipitation. However, the thawing in the hilly areas contributed a large proportion to the flooding.

Philipp saw more problems with communication on site, where the authorities are responsible for declaring protective measures. In Grimma, for example, things went smoothly; they took the appropriate measures and were on the safe side. In the Leipziger Volkszeitung, mayors from flooded places accused the flood control center of being informed too late.

Update 5:29 p.m. | Helme-Dike in Thuringia opens

The targeted opening of the Helme dike has begun on the state border of Thuringia and Saxony-Anhalt. This is intended to relieve the sodden dams and prevent flooding of the town of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth in the Kyffhäuser district. According to the Thuringian State Office for the Environment, Mining and Nature Conservation, several meters of the dike top will be removed. Water would then flow through the culvert across fields into a flood ditch in Kalbsrieth, Thuringia.

According to the Thuringian Interior Minister Georg Maier, the measure had previously been discussed with the authorities from Saxony-Anhalt. The targeted draining of the Kelbra dam led to the problems in the Artern area. The water level there is constantly rising in the lower reaches of the Helme. The district office of the Kyffhäuser district explained that the town of Heygendorf was also at risk from the masses of water. The situation there is not yet critical.

4:20 p.m. | How Central Germany protects itself from floods

Major floods are currently threatening again in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia – as has happened many times in history. Some sophisticated strategies have been developed to combat this. You can find out what these are in the following article from MDR WISSEN.

1:19 p.m. | Thuringia is considering opening the Helme Dike

The Helme dike near the Kelbra dam is in danger of breaking. As the Thuringian Interior Ministry told MDR AKTUELL, the town of Mönchpfiffel-Nikolausrieth in the Kyffhäuser district is threatened. The authorities in Saxony-Anhalt are currently discussing whether the dike should be specifically opened. The water would then drain towards Thuringia.

11:35am | Hydrologists: Water levels in Saxony are falling again

The water levels in Saxony’s rivers are falling again – with one exception. According to the latest forecast, hydrologists do not expect a decline for the Elbe until Friday, as a spokesman for the State Office for the Environment, Agriculture and Geology (LfULG) said on Thursday. Only slight rain is expected locally, in the Czech Elbe catchment area there will be no precipitation or melting snow until Friday. Currently, only slightly rising to constant water levels are observed there.

From Friday, the water level in the Elbe is expected to fall from the border in Schöna – and later also in Dresden and Riesa. A slight rise in water level to slightly above alert level 3 (6 meters) is expected at the Schöna gauge until the evening. It was currently 6.39 meters there and 5.91 meters at the Dresden gauge. The six-meter mark is expected to be reached there in the evening.

11:25 a.m. | Onlookers gather for the opening of the weir

In Saxony-Anhalt, work has begun to open the Pretzien weir. Saxony-Anhalt’s Environment Minister Armin Willingmann said: “The intense rainfall in recent weeks has led to a significant increase in river levels across the country, meaning that the Pretzien weir has to be built again for the first time ten years after the flood of the century.” According to the State Office for Flood Protection, this step will relieve the surrounding communities of the high water levels. The system now carries around a third of the Elbe water in a 21 kilometer long canal around Magdeburg and Schönebeck. The canal then flows back into the Elbe.

According to MDR information, hundreds of onlookers gathered for the opening of the weir. The further pulling of the weir is currently being delayed because there are apparently still several vehicles in the flooded area.

11:20 a.m. | Windehausen: Residents can return to their homes

The residents of the town of Windehausen can return to their homes after the flood. A shuttle service has been set up from the Goldene Aue industrial area to the town. This emerges from an official announcement from the city of Heringen/Helme via the emergency information app Nina. From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., residents of the town can briefly drive their vehicles around the town and also park them on their property. Streets and squares should continue to be kept clear for emergency services. Driving or entering the area independently is prohibited until 6 p.m. According to official information, driving into town is only possible from the A38 junction.

Update 10:30 a.m. | Pretziener Weir in Saxony-Anhalt opened

In order to protect Saxony-Anhalt’s state capital Magdeburg from flooding, the Pretzien weir was built on Thursday morning. The approximately 135 meter long weir was last opened in June 2013. Even now it is supposed to ensure that a third of the Elbe water flows into a 21 kilometer long canal around Schönebeck, Magdeburg and other places in the Elbe lowlands until it flows back into the Elbe.

The Pretzien weir is drawn. Image rights: picture alliance/dpa | Simon Kremer

For this purpose, a section of federal highway 246a will be completely closed. The area can only be bypassed on a large scale via Magdeburg or Dessau because district and municipal roads in the area will also be closed, as the Salzlandkreis announced on Thursday. On the B246a, the section of the flood canal between “Alte Fähre” and the entrance to Pretzien is affected by the closure. How long the closure is necessary depends on the flood situation, it was said.

The director of the State Office for Flood Protection and Water Management (LHW), Martina Große-Sudhues, told MDR that at least the situation in the country had not worsened any further. But the soil could hardly absorb any more water. Nevertheless, everything is under control at the Kelbra dam in the Mansfeld-Südharz district. Looking at the Elbe near Magdeburg, the LHW director explained that the crest of the Elbe flood is expected at the weekend.

8:36 a.m. | Low foothills bring new rain to central Germany

The flood-plagued federal states of Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia must expect further rainfall. A low spur from the northwest would bring isolated showers on Friday night, a meteorologist from the German Weather Service said on Thursday. First it will rain in Saxony-Anhalt, on Friday morning in Eichsfeld in Thuringia and in the southern Harz. As the day progressed, the showers moved eastwards and thus into Saxony, said the expert. However, large amounts of rain are not expected there.

07:20 am | Elbe levels in Saxony are still rising

The Saxony State Flood Center announced in the morning that the Elbe level in Dresden had risen by two centimeters during the night and is currently at 5.90 meters. The flood center had actually expected six meters in the morning. The Dresden city administration had already declared flood alert level three yesterday as a precautionary measure.

6.35 meters were measured at the Schöna gauge and 6.49 meters at the Riesa gauge. In Torgau the Elbe has a water level of 6.33 meters.

06:30 am | Short-term relaxation thanks to the break in the rain on Thursday

According to the German Weather Service (DWD) forecast, it will remain largely dry in Germany on Thursday. This could ease the flood situation on some rivers in central Germany somewhat. However, according to the DWD, the risk of heavier rainfall will then increase again, especially in the west and northwest of the republic.

