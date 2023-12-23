Helou, Khalil – Clinical significance of the Lemur Tyrosine Kinase 3 as a potential target for ovarian cancer treatment

#Helou #Khalil #Clinical #significance #Lemur #Tyrosine #Kinase #potential #target #ovarian #cancer #treatment

Background

We have recently identified lemur tyrosine kinase 3 (LMTK3) as a specific vulnerable therapeutic target in tumor cells. In our results from immunohistochemical staining with LMTK3 antibodies of 454 ovarian tumors, we were able to demonstrate correlation between the tumors that had a higher protein expression of LMTK3 and a worse patient survival. Treatment with LMTK3-specific monoclonal antibodies, siRNA and LMTK3BP, induced cell death of both chemosensitive and chemoresistant ovarian cancer cells without affecting normal cells in vitro. The treatment proved to be both significant and tumor specific.

Description

We have chosen to focus on ovarian cancer, an area where, despite the revolutionary treatment breakthroughs of recent years, there are still few effective therapies available. Our research aim is to identify a new sensitive candidate target in cancer cells whose vulnerability can be specifically used for the development of new treatment strategies. Our studies have thus far shown that LMTK3-targeted therapy has strong potential for development in this targeted manner. With continued positive results, our research can lead to expanded treatment options and great importance in a disease area with a strong need for new medical treatments.

Goal

As expression of LMTK3 favors tumor growth in various ways, our main aim is to develop a method that blocks this cancer-specific target. The tumor-specific cell death and reduced tumor growth obtained by the blockade enables a new treatment route. By preclinically studying different treatment options in an orthotopic ovarian cancer-based xenograft model, efficacy, safety and dose of LMTK3 peptide(s) can be evaluated. A favorable study outcome will be applicable not only to ovarian cancer, but also has the potential to be further developed in the future for treatment in other forms of cancer with estrogen receptor-regulated growth.