Help, Christmas dinner is with me!: Anti-stress tips for the holidays | Stories behind the news

Before you knew it you promised to organize Christmas dinner this year. The table will be full of friends and family. Very nice, but you already have spots on your neck. After all, a lot can go wrong in the kitchen… To prevent you from being floored under the tree during Christmas, we collected the best tips from three experts.

The chef

Chef Maartje Stuive started her Keizer Culinair cooking school years ago with the idea that she wanted to bring people together at the table.

“Food is a means of connection, but the essence is that you have great conversations with each other. That everyone has a good time with you is more important than the meal itself.”

“Don’t make it too complicated. Don’t make anything that you have never cooked before or that will cause a lot of stress on the day itself. For example, choose dishes that become tastier if they sit for a day, such as game stew. You can make the soup, sauce and marinades two to three days in advance. And if you don’t like cooking, choose other paths, such as gourmet cooking.”

“I am in favor of not doing everything yourself. So I get a top cake from my favorite pastry chef for dessert and delicious cheeses from the cheesemonger.”

“Involve the guests in the preparation. For example, my father always provided the wine and my nephew always makes the menus. Or ask someone to ensure that the dishwasher is running between courses.”

“Give everyone a small glass with an amuse-bouche upon arrival, so that they immediately feel at home. For example, choose a small fish snack – and it can also come ready-made from the caterer.”

“Build in flexibility, so that you can always move and share something. When I put together a cheese board, I choose a few nice cheeses from the cheesemonger, but I also get a camembert from the supermarket in case an extra plate suddenly needs to be put on the table.”

From stylist

Rachida Toppenberg from event styling agency Deetailz ensures that a party looks extra beautiful.

“Start preparing the table early. Put on some festive music and enjoy the moment. It is a time of togetherness, joy and delicious food. Let your table be the shining star of this festive season!”

“It doesn’t matter at all if you don’t have enough crockery to give everyone the same plates and glasses, having different ones can be nice too. Then use the same color napkins on the plates.”

“The use of natural materials, such as wood, pine cones, branches, dried orange slices and dried flowers is very popular this year. This gives a rustic and organic look.”

“Add some candles in different holders or candlesticks. Or some twinkling battery-powered lights in vases.”

“Napkins are the finishing touch. Fold them in a unique and elegant way or use special napkin rings to secure them. You can also make napkins yourself by cutting them from a piece of cotton and tying them nicely.

“Don’t forget to add a personal touch, for example by placing homemade name tags or small gifts on the plates. This small gesture will certainly impress your guests.”

The hostess

As co-owner and hostess of star restaurant De Librije, Thérèse Boer knows better than anyone how to please her guests.

“As far as I’m concerned, the evening was a success if there were great conversations, everyone felt at home and I was able to enjoy myself. This can only be achieved with good preparation. Therefore, make sure that everything is tightly organized and little is left to chance. For example, ask in advance what everyone can and cannot eat, so that you are not faced with any surprises on the evening itself.”

“Arrange that the table and the house look inviting and agree on a fixed time for the guests to arrive. It’s nicer if everyone is in the house at the same time.”

“Make a table arrangement and ensure that the group is nicely mixed, so not necessarily the couples together. That is much better for the conversations. You can create a special corner or even a separate table for children. Then the adults can also dine longer.”

“If you do not have sufficient knowledge of wine yourself, ask the liquor store which wine goes well with the different dishes. As a hostess you determine the pace at which wine is served.”

“If you can, let others clean up in between. You probably have other things to do between courses. Being able to drink coffee in peace after dinner is much more fun and that is not possible if you are up to your elbows in washing dishes.”

