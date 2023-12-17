Help our Jéssi – fight against cancer

#Jéssi #fight #cancer

We are mother Adriana, aunt Sandra, father Valdecir, cousin Muri, of our Dear JÉSSICA AVILA, who are seeking support at this very delicate moment in our family.

Jé, or Detinha as she is affectionately called, fought a fight against obesity about 4 years ago, it took about 4 years of dedication, changing habits, exercise routine and everything we know about weight loss, and about 30kg on this journey. She overcame all the difficulties, she was a warrior and dedicated, in search of her health and well-being!

Her life has always been very peaceful, her youngest daughter has always been very attached to her home, her family, her dogs. She likes watching movies, works in a clothing store, and with her sweet and shy way, she soon captivates everyone with her beautiful smile, always open. An exemplary, atypical young woman.

Everything was fine, until about 1 month later, Jé started to feel pain, abdominal and kidney, and since then the investigation began. Some days were calmer and others not so much, but we could never imagine the real situation.

Today 12/16 what we know: we had an MRI and other imaging tests where some tumors were detected, one with a larger volume (18cm) close to the uterus, another smaller one in the stomach region, and another in the rectum.

The procedure that will be carried out as an extreme emergency this coming week, will primarily be an investigation, with the help of a camera that will be inserted into the location of the tumor, in order to know exactly the position and how much it has already affected the organs. If the doctor determines that removal is possible, it will be done immediately. Or, if you cannot remove it, you will first be referred to chemotherapy to reduce/control it, and after that the tumor, which is malignant, will be removed.

To date, there have been around 8 thousand reais in exams and consultations. We know there is a long way to go.

In the face of the financial crisis, where parents, and all family members who work independently, are also facing financial difficulties. We humbly ask for your support, so that we can offer quick treatment to save Jéssi’s life from this aggressive disease.