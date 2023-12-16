Hemocentro implements new procedure for blood donation screening

#Hemocentro #implements #procedure #blood #donation #screening

In observation of new technologies involving blood donation, the Rio Grande do Sul State Public Hemorrede implemented a clinical screening procedure this week. In order to check hemoglobin in a non-invasive way, the technique offers more safety and comfort for the donor, as it no longer requires a digital puncture – which requires the finger to be pierced.

Checking hemoglobin/hematocrit is an essential and mandatory requirement when evaluating blood donation candidates. The device, which measures a wide range of physiological parameters, uses photographic tissue analysis of fingertip capillaries without the need for invasive and painful blood samples.

In practice, the hemoglobin and hematocrit values ​​will be measured in a single device, the heart rate will be recorded and blood pressure will be measured. This way, it will be possible to reduce one step (pre-screening) in the donation process, as the parameters can be checked by the same professional who carries out the interview (clinical screening). The equipment is intended for donor screening and is not intended for diagnostic purposes.

The innovation provides greater agility in serving donation candidates, making the steps leading up to donating blood painless and more comfortable. The objective is to maintain the quality of the experience of voluntary donors, who are the only sources that keep stocks safe in blood banks in Rio Grande do Sul.

In addition to optimizing labor and providing greater agility in serving donation candidates, the method also meets the requirements of NR 32, a regulatory standard that establishes protective measures for the safety and health of workers in the area.

The methodology was validated in 2021 and the state blood network teams underwent training to establish the change in services. The implementation began at the Blood Center of the State of Rio Grande do Sul (Hemorgs), in Porto Alegre, and will occur gradually in the regional blood centers of Passo Fundo (HemoPasso), Pelotas (Hemopel) and Santa Maria (Hemosm).