Henk ten Cate wants to act more often after role in Sleepers: ‘Anyone can call’ | Stars

Former football player and football coach Henk ten Cate would like to act more often. After his role in the second season of the Videoland crime series Sleepers, he has acquired a taste for it. “Anyone can call,” he says in the RTL 4 talk show Renze.

When Ten Cate was asked to work on Sleepers, he “immediately thought of Frans Bauer”, who once made Banana Split. “So I didn’t respond,” said the Amsterdammer. A second email followed, to which Ten Cate also did not respond until he was contacted by telephone. “They wanted to send Robert de Hoog along. Then I thought: I think it’s really serious now.”

69-year-old Ten Cate was ‘scouted’ when he was at the table at the Rondo football program. After a test recording, the makers had already “seen it after two minutes”. “They said: do you want to do it? Then I said: yes, that’s good.”

Ten Cate plays the head of the Criminal Intelligence Unit in the series. The series is about a corrupt detective who becomes entangled in the underworld. Robert de Hoog plays the leading role.

