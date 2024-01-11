Henko Partners enters Quadrante’s capital to accelerate acquisitions

#Henko #Partners #enters #Quadrantes #capital #accelerate #acquisitions

The statement does not detail the value of the investment made by the fund, but Jornal Económico knows that it acquires a 49.5% stake in the consultancy. Quadrante will be a platform for growth through acquisitions. Quadrante’s CEO and executive team will remain.

The Portuguese engineering, architecture, environmental and sustainability consultancy, Quadrante, has a new shareholder, the private equity fund, Henko Partners.

Nuno Costa will continue as CEO and the current team remains on the Executive Committee.

New investor Henko Partners entered Quadrante’s capital with the aim of supporting its international growth and accelerating the sector’s concentration.

Henko Partners is an Iberian private equity fund with international investors, dedicated to supporting Spanish and Portuguese companies in their international growth, especially in sectors with a tendency for long-term expansion.

Henko Partners says in a statement that it invested in Quadrante with the aim of creating a consultancy platform in Energy, Sustainability and Critical Infrastructures, with a view to boosting its international growth for developed markets, positioning the company as a leader and a reference at a global level. European.

“The entry of the new strategic shareholder will allow us to accelerate the implementation of Quadrante’s strategy, namely international expansion into developed markets, through a policy of acquiring other companies”, says the statement, which also adds that Quadrante will prioritize the Spanish markets , Brazil and also intends to enter the US market. “This strategy will also allow Quadrante to double revenue over the next four years (2024-2028) and increase the number of employees to 1,200”, says the company.

Quadrante and Henko Partners shareholders join forces to position Quadrante as a leading engineering company focused on sustainability.

“Quadrante is the largest Portuguese consultancy in engineering, architecture, environment and sustainability, working mainly with international clients. Today it has a team of 450 employees, sales of 47 million euros, offices on three continents (Europe, Africa and Latin America) and develops projects in different areas of activity: construction, transport, industry and energy, water and waste, environment, cities, airports and supervision of construction projects”, reads the statement.

The consultant highlights that the decarbonization of the economy requires changes in the energy mix, with the reinforcement of the electrification of the economy; the adaptation of processes in industry and agriculture; increasing energy efficiency; the use of circular economy processes; and the development of carbon capture technologies.

In this way, Quadrante will focus on projects related to Energy, Mobility and Sustainable Cities, “reinforcing its commitment to Sustainability and its alignment with economic transformation trends”.

“Henko’s investment will allow us to access other markets, expanding our presence in Europe and entering the US market, namely through the acquisition of other companies that add value to the services provided by Quadrante,” he states in the note.

Nuno Costa, CEO of Quadrante.

“Additionally, it will increase our investment capacity, in areas such as digitalization, human resources training and participation in larger-scale and impactful projects. We expect, with this support, that Quadrante will double its revenue in the next four years (2024-2028)”, he adds.

Lars Becker, from Henko Partners, argues that “the Energy and Critical Infrastructure sector will continue to grow and it is urgent to include the sustainability aspect, which Quadrante has very present in its purpose and in the projects in which it operates”.

“The company is well positioned to support its clients in their transition and sustainable strategies, not only through the services it provides, but also through its highly qualified human resources”, he concludes.