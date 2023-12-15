Henny Reistad turned the Norwegian nightmare into wild jubilation: To the WC final

#Henny #Reistad #turned #Norwegian #nightmare #wild #jubilation #final

HERNING (VG) (Denmark – Norway 28–29) Henny Reistad sent Norway to the WC final after a huge turnaround. The 24-year-old delivered a fantastic performance with 15 goals!

Published:

Less than 50 minutes ago

Updated just now

She scored the winning goal in the last second of the game and set a new Norwegian national team record for the number of goals scored. Kjersti Grini had the old record of 14 goals from the WC at home in 1999 against Australia.

Reistad used just 17 shots in his most extreme performance ever.

– I saw that Nora gave me a small sideways glance. Then it was just a matter of taking the chance, says Reistad to VG.

– You had decided to shoot?

– I saw there were a few seconds left. Couldn’t play the ball, exactly. I’ve scored at the last second a few times before, but never like this, certainly not, she says.

– Now you’re in the record books and?

– It’s cool.

There were 0.2 seconds left in the game. Now Norway is ready for the final.

– I think it is one of the best handball matches I have played. That’s the feeling I stand by. It was tiring, but it was a lot of fun. An insane morality. We are in the shit, she says.

In an interview with VG, Kjersti Grini – now former record holder – expresses a big thank you to Reistad.

– Henny is raw! She has enormous speed, resilience and work ethic. I take off my hat. She is very impressive. She should have a big big thank you! Because she realized that someone had to take a step and go up and shoot today, and she did, says Grini.

Nora Mørk is ready to speak.

– She is the best in the world. She is the crowning glory, the queen Henny Reistad, says Mørk.

Photo: Bjørn S. Delebekk / VG

It was 25-25 after the first extra period. Henny Reistad squeezed in his 10th and 11th goals. Norway was unable to withstand scores from Anne Mette Hansen and Rikke Iversen. But had an initiative they had lacked for 59 minutes of the semi-final.

Nora Mørk started the second with an error. Henny Reistad flew in a new Norwegian management. Mie Højlund equalised, but Reistad made it 26-27 with another superb score.

– It will be a stressful match where you are always behind. It makes it extra impressive how they manage to fight against opportunities and turn it around. Fortunately, we have Henny Reistad who goes straight and shoots, says Kjersti Grini to VG.

Maren Aardahl was sent off, but Vilde Ingstad earned Norway a free throw for the third time on this hot evening in Jutland.

Reistad swept in goal number 14 of the evening. Denmark had 50 seconds to save another extra period. With seven attacking players against Norway’s five in defence. The drama shifted to the clock, which was out of order. It ended with an equalizer from a penalty by Kristian Jørgensen.

Then Henny Reistad put the nail in the coffin!

– Is it possible? exclaimed TV 3 commentator Gunnar Pettersen live.

Even a VAR check couldn’t stop the drama queen.

– It was completely raw. She only rises in level throughout the match, and in the extra innings everything she does works, says an impressed Stine Bredal Oftedal to VG.

Photo: Bjørn S. Delebekk / VG Photo: Bjørn S. Delebekk / VG Photo: Bjørn S. Delebekk / VG

Photo: Bjørn S. Delebekk / VG

It started with a Danish opening shock.

Denmark split the Norwegian defense to pieces.

Line player Kathrine Heindahl wreaked havoc with four goals in the first six minutes.

– We are being played out of the hall, howled Viaplay commentator Daniel Høglund.

– A Norwegian defense with quite a lot of chaos, expert Gunnar Pettersen followed up.

What did Thorir Hergeirsson do?

He took time out after six minutes and 48 seconds.

The start of the crisis was turned around with three quick scores. But Denmark just moved away again.

Keeper Katrine Lunde did not save more than one shot. While Henny Reistad took a break on the bench after a very pale start. She returned with three scores.

Before she hit her head on the hall floor and had to go out again.

Silje Solberg-Østhassel came in and saved every three shots – including a penalty. But it didn’t help much.

No margins went Norway’s way. Nora Mørk and Stine Skogrand missed penalties. Stine Bredal Oftedal and Solberg-Østhassel missed – from their own half – an open Danish goal.

Denmark goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt was the big player of the half. She led 8–4 over the Norwegian superkeepers. While Denmark led 14–9 at halftime.

It could seem rushed.

HEAD SLAM: Henny Reistad scored three in a row for hard-pressed Norway, but had to leave after hitting his head on the hall floor six minutes before half-time. Photo: Bjørn S. Delebekk / VG

Reistad returned to the pitch from the start in the 2nd half. She started by making a mistake before Maren Aardahl was expelled. It did not bode well.

But then Camilla Herrem narrowly scored her first goal of the half from the left wing.

Before Thale Rushfeldt Deila – new to the pitch – thundered through the Danish defence. Norway won the expulsion period 2–0. Then Stine Bredal reduced Oftedal to 14–12 well assisted by Reistad.

New hope.

The Danish warrior Kathrine Heindahl had to be helped off the field after an attacking error by the home team. Reistad had to take a break on the bench after another goal, but Bredal Oftedal – plus good defensive play – kept Norway in the game.

But Ingvild Bakkerud did not hit like Reistad. She thundered the ball away at 96 km/h. But Reinhardt saved.

Henny Reistad returned with a score and soon it was ready for a duel with Sandra Toft from the penalty spot. The right-armer from Lommedalen flicked the ball in. Denmark’s lead was reduced to 18–17. There were 14 minutes left on the clock.

The drama was approaching its crescendo.

Denmark drove in the end with seven against six in attack to save the place in the WC place. They managed to protect the lead into the final five minutes.

Thorir Hergeirsson took time out with five minutes and 49 seconds remaining. Denmark led 22–20. But Camilla Herrem was unable to get the ball past Denmark goalkeeper Althea Reinhardt.

The box boiled before Stine Skogrand reduced it to 22–21 from the opposite end. Herrem earned Norway a penalty on a counterattack. Henny Reistad thus equalized to 22–22. Norway won the ball again. Reistad played Sanna Solberg-Isaksen for the first Norwegian lead in the match 57 seconds before the end.

3.8 seconds before the end, she was sent off. Kristina Jørgensen saved extra innings. The ball went into the goal. Extra time was a fact.

VG stock exchange

Silje Solberg-Østhassel 7

Katrine Lunde 5

Maren Aardahl 5

Stine Skogrand 5

Nora Mørk 6

Stine Bredal Oftedal 7

Kari Brattset Dale 4

Kristine Breistøl 3

Vilde Ingstad 7

Ingvild Bakkerud 3

Kristina Novak –

Camilla Herrem 5

Sanna Solberg-Isaksen 5

Henny Reistad BB 10

Emilie Hovden 3

Thale Rushfeldt Share 5

Thorir Hergeirsson (coach) 7

Published: 15.12.23 at 19:26

Updated: 15.12.23 at 20:07