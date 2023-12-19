Henry Cavill wants to prevent ‘The Witcher’ disaster with new game film and takes matters into his own hands

#Henry #Cavill #prevent #Witcher #disaster #game #film #takes #matters #hands

Henry Cavill has played many iconic roles. Just think of Superman, for example Man of Steelbut also Geralt of Rivia The Witcherseries. However, not everyone was happy with the Netflix series, which is why Cavill is now taking special steps for his next project.

The gaming fans among us will The Witcher know for sure. Several video games were released, which were extremely well received. Cavill himself is also a big fan of this, but he was not satisfied with how Netflix handled the series.

Criticism

Some Witcher experts felt that the series did not remain faithful enough to the original story. This appears to be one of the main reasons why Cavill left the series. Now he has already landed the leading role in the next big game film adaptation, namely Warhammer 40.000.

He also enjoys this game, but to ensure that this film adaptation turns out well and remains true to the source material, Cavill himself is looking for top writers who can turn it into something beautiful.

Fan

Cavill previously said the following: “I think it’s fantastic to be able to film this beautiful story. This is a dream come true for me. I’ve been a Warhammer fan since I was a young kid, so this is very special to me“.

“I can’t tell you too much about it yet, only that we have recruited an elite team of screenwriters, who all also have a huge passion for Warhammer. They will bring the characters from this beloved world to life. The geek in me is really looking forward to it!“